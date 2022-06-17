Oppo A57 4G headed to India

A few years ago, it would be hard to believe you could get a fully-featured laptop for under $150. However, thanks to Chrome OS, there are solid laptops for school and work that you can pick up for rock-bottom prices. If you’re a parent looking for an affordable computer for your child, we found one of the best student laptop deals at Walmart. Right now, you can grab the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $129, a massive $241 discount from the regular price of $370. This is one of the cheapest laptop deals available online today. Keep reading to find out why this Chromebook is a great pick.

