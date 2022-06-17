ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oppo A57 4G headed to India

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 2 days ago
The Oppo A57 4G smartphone was made official last month, the handset is available in Thailand and now it is also headed to India. The handset should launch in India sometime soon, the device may be available to buy next week, as yet there...

