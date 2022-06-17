ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, MO

Get Your Boat Clean Before July 4th Fun! BC Boat Cleaning Will Make It Shine

By LakeExpo.com
lakeexpo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're a boater, there's hardly a better place to be for July 4th weekend than Lake of the Ozarks. But bringing friends and family aboard for a day on the water (and fireworks at night) means you want your vessel spic and span. That's where BC Boat Cleaning comes...

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakeexpo.com

SLURP! Four Must-Taste Milkshakes At Malted Monkey In Lake Ozark

There's nothing like a good milkshake. And at Malted Monkey in Lake Ozark, their milkshakes are like no other!. Each milkshake has its own personality. They are rimmed with special toppings and sprinkled with even more to pile it high! To complete the ensemble: a whole chocolate chip cookie wedged into the deliciousness. These milkshakes can be made for kids… and there’s an adult version of each, too.
lakeexpo.com

Horsepower Hottie Pool Party at Camden On The Lake

WHERE: Horny Toad Entertainment Complex, 2359 Bittersweet Rd., Lake Ozark, MO 65049. Enjoy live music tonight by Dirt Road Addiction at Horny Toad's!. The Horny Toad Entertainment Complex is home of some the best nightlife at the Lake of the Ozarks. We feature some of the most exciting, action packed, get-on-the-dance-floor acts from a wide range of artists. Whether you’re looking for great local flavor or regional favorites, we’ve got them all at the Horny Toad.
LAKE OZARK, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Camden County, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
lakeexpo.com

Driver Alert! Road Resurfacing Begins This Week On Highway 54 Though Osage Beach

Road resurfacing is set to begin this week on Route 54 through Osage Beach according to Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). MoDOT contractors are scheduled to begin installing a new driving surface along Route 54 through Osage Beach, starting early next week. The work includes resurfacing from the Grand Glaize Bridge to East of Osage Parkway. MoDOT says that both lanes in the westbound and eastbound directions will be milled and resurfaced.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

216 Porter Mill Bend Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

It's the gentle lot in the quiet neighborhood with the lovely view you are looking for. Wonderful lakefront home in a subdivision of well-kept homes and nice neighbors. Spacious, well built with stucco exterior,3 car garage, plenty of parking & beautiful yard. Lakeside has a gentle walkway to the water with few steps, lakeside screened in porch, storage room on the side of the house for yard tools or man cave and a nice two well boat dock with swim platform, storage locker, fish cleaning station with boat lifts included. Practical floor plan with over 4200 sq ft, master suite with jetted tub, walk in shower and his and her closets. 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, main level office, open lakeside living room and large family room on the lower level with loads of unfinished storage, as well. By water you're at the 38 mile marker where the boating is better! Sellers have already starting moving to be closer to family. This one checks all the boxes! Call today and make your dream come true.
CAMDENTON, MO
lakeexpo.com

32221 N Buck Creek Road, Gravois Mills, Missouri 65057

Amazing inexpensive opportunity to purchase 2 parcels of land totaling 2.76 Acres within minutes of the Lake with great views out onto a large undeveloped forest with abundant wildlife. Construction of a 2 bedroom & 1 Bath 864 sq. ft house was started on the property and is just waiting for your finishing touches. Walls, roof & and subfloors are in place. Would be great for developers who want to add additional homes on the Lots, Fix n Flippers, Employee Housing, or someone wanting a weekend retreat with Black Top Roads to the property. It has a Private Well and a Wood Burning Furnace. No Septic as of yet. This property is priced to sell quickly and is being sold As-Is since the Interior and Septic were not completed. It wouldn't take long to finish off the inside. Minutes from Laurie with the solitude of a forest.
GRAVOIS MILLS, MO
lakeexpo.com

~ Space Pirates! ~ A Children's Musical with The Lake Arts Council

Lake area kids will perform Space Pirates!, a fun and fantastical musical, on Friday and Saturday, June 17-18, at the Little Theater behind Camdenton Middle School. -Saturday, June 18, 2 p.m. WHERE: Little Theater, on the back side of Camdenton Middle School. 88 Laker Dr., Camdenton, MO. COST: $10/person. Proceeds...
CAMDENTON, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Vianney
lakeexpo.com

James Milo Barnhart (March 8, 1948 - June 14, 2022)

James Milo Barnhart, 74 of Eldon, Missouri passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at his residence in Eldon, Missouri. He was born March 8, 1948 in Ulman, Missouri the son of the late Andrew Thomas and Ruth Pauline (Halsey) Barnhart. Survivors include:. Son, Michael Andrew Barnhart of Eldon, MO. Siblings,...
ELDON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Franky & Louie's - Live Music by J & J Music

Sunday, June 19, 2022, Noon - 4 p.m. WHERE: Franky & Louie's Beach Front Bar & Grill, 1028 Deer Valley Rd., Sunrise Beach, MO 65079. Enjoy live music this afternoon by J & J Music at Franky & Louie's!. Come sink your toes in the soft, white sand, kick back...
SUNRISE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Annual Father's Day 3-Person Scramble at Eldon Golf Club

WHERE: Eldon Golf Club, 35 Golf Course Rd, Eldon, MO 65026. 5 flights based on 64 teams. Paying 5 places each flight. Private carts are welcome for this event. Skins and Mulligans will be available for purchase. Skins: $30 per team (Flighted, both days) Mulligans: $30 per team (both days)
ELDON, MO
lakeexpo.com

Harry C. Reed (February 29, 1924 - June 16, 2022)

Harry C. Reed, 98, of Eldon, Missouri passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Lake Regional Health Systems in Osage Beach, Missouri. He was born February 29, 1924 in Miller County, Missouri the son of the late Charlie and Minnie (Starks) Reed. On June 4, 2018 in Eldon, Missouri he was united in marriage to Evangeline (Trinidad) Reed who survives of the home.
ELDON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleaning Products#Labor Day Weekend#Vehicles#Bc Boat Cleaning
lakeexpo.com

John Langvin, III (April 1, 1957 - June 15, 2022)

John Langvin, III, 65, of Osage Beach, Missouri passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Ozark Rehab in Osage Beach, Missouri. He was born April 1, 1957 in East St. Louis, Illinois the son of the late John Langvin, II and Evelyn (Swain) Langvin. Survivors include:. Sisters, Mary Wiese (Vern)...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Oneta Fae Vance (November 5, 1933 - June 13, 2022)

Oneta Fae Vance, age 88, of Iberia, left this world on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Miller County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Tuscumbia. She was born in Dent County, Missouri, on November 5, 1933, daughter of the late Ray H. and Myrtle (Springman) Russell. On March 3, 1951, Oneta was united in marriage to Paul E. Vance, who preceded her in death on December 30, 2009.
IBERIA, MO
lakeexpo.com

Dianna Laverne Spacy (September 29, 1951 - June 11, 2022)

Dianna Laverne Spacy, age 70, of Osage Beach, Missouri, departed this life on June 11, 2022. Dianna was born the daughter of Floyd and Pearl Kinkead on September 29, 1951. Dianna will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. Dianna loved nothing more than her family. She enjoyed traveling, going on shopping sprees, and spending time gardening.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
lakeexpo.com

Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Crash On Highway A

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A Richland man was seriously injured Wednesday in a crash on Highway A. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Mitchell Chase, 69, was driving a 2009 Kawasaki Vulcan Nomad and was beginning to slow to make a left turn. A 2012 Lincoln MKX, driven by 79-year-old Haralambos Meggos, was attempting to pass and the vehicles collided while the motorcycle attempted to turn left, the Patrol reported.
RICHLAND, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy