Wisconsin State

Storm Cleanup Continues, Power Still Out in Many Places

By Rob, Stephanie Levy
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

The cleanup efforts from this week’s storm are now entering their second day, and many are still without power. Wisconsin Public Service and We Energies have been working diligently to restore power to all of their customers. In fact, according to Matt Cullen, the...

www.seehafernews.com

seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Police and Fire Respond to Another Person in Lake Michigan

An individual has been pulled from Lake Michigan in Manitowoc. While details are scarce at this time, we have confirmed that the Manitowoc Police and Fire Departments were called to the lakeside near the YMCA. The individual was reported to be unresponsive at the time of their arrival. Their current...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– A little bit of rain didn’t stop golfers at the “Swing Into Summer” fundraiser this past Saturday. Click here to hear more from event organizer Sarah Larson. – The Manitowoc branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is hosting a golf fundraiser this coming weekend. Click here for more details.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

De Pere Fire Department Receives Grant for a Mobile EMS Unit

The De Pere Fire Department has been approved for a grant from the state to support a mobile EMS unit. The grant, which totals nearly $207,000, is funded by the Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Grant program. The Emergency Medical Services unit will be used to assist the police and fire departments...
DE PERE, WI
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Juneteenth Celebration Scheduled for Kiwanis Park

There is a Juneteenth celebration scheduled for this weekend in Sheboygan. The event, hosted by Black-American Community Outreach, will be held from noon to 6:00 p.m. this Sunday at Kiwanis Park. This event will feature a variety of food trucks, games for children and adults, live music, a talent show,...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
seehafernews.com

Metro Jam Set to Entertain Manitowoc This Weekend

Washington Park in Manitowoc will be rocking this weekend. Metro Jam will kick off its 43rd annual show this evening at 5:00 p.m. when Sam Gauthier takes the stage. He will be followed by Nettle Hill, and Jennie DeVoe will close out night one. The music will start up again on Saturday at noon with B.J. Fisher.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Legion Baseball Edges Germantown

In American Legion Baseball last night, Manitowoc Post 88 jumped out to an early lead but would need some late-game heroics to edge visiting Germantown 7-6 at Municipal Field. Manager Kevin Stangel’s ballclub tallied 1 run in the first inning, plated 4 in the second, and another in the fifth for what seemed like a commanding lead.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Craig W. Holtz, 41, Manitowoc, 1st degree intentional homicide on 8/20/20, Guilty plea, The Court sentences the defendant to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of forty-five (45) years. That is twenty-five (25) years initial confinement, followed by twenty (20) years extended supervision, concurrent with the sentences presently being served on case no: 17 CF 111 and 14 CF 210. The defendant is not eligible for either of the prison programs. The defendant has credit for 642 days. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; 4) any other counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 5) have no contact with victim’s family; 6) maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination; 7) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same. The restitution matter is being held open for a period of time. Court orders that the $1,000.00 cash bail on file by held until restitution is determined so that it can be applied.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Sheriff Expresses Personal Views on Gun Ownership

Proposed new laws on gun ownership and possession have resurfaced lately following a string of mass shootings in this country. During an appearance on WOMT’s Be My Guest program early this week, Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig voiced his opinion on the ownership of so-called military-style weapons for private citizens.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Teacher Accused of Taking Inappropriate Photos of Female Students

A 36-year-old Sheboygan man, and teacher at Roncalli Middle School, has been arrested and accused of taking inappropriate photos of female students in his classrooms with his phone. Charges referred to The District Attorney’s Office against Gregory Melin include Representations Depicting Nudity and Disorderly Conduct. Sheboygan Police contacted The...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Arrested For Allegedly Punching Fond Du Lac Police Officer

A 29-year-old Hilbert man has been taken into custody for allegedly punching a Fond du Lac police officer. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released but one of the charges to be filed against him is an 18th offense of operating while revoked. The incident started Thursday at about...
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

EWC All Conference Girls Softball Team Named

The All Eastern Wisconsin Conference Girls Softball team is being announced today. Two Rivers pitcher Kailey Pyles is Conference Player of the Year. Pyles is a unanimous selection and is joined on the first team unit by Raiders outfielder Mackenzie Graff. Two Rivers and Chilton tied for the EWC title...
TWO RIVERS, WI
