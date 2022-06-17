ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Galeries Lafayette Abandons Guiyang, Opens in Chongqing Tallest Building

By Denni Hu
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYb72_0gDmvnaS00

Click here to read the full article.

Galeries Lafayette plans to enter the burgeoning southwest Chinese market with its first boutique concept store in Chongqing this December.

The company signed a lease with Chongqing 100 Mall, located in International Land-Sea Center, which is set to become the city’s tallest building. The French department store operator’s Chongqing store will total 48,438 square feet.

More from WWD

It said this will be “a differentiated Galeries Lafayette project complementary to the targeted accessible brand mix” to fit the consumer profile. According to information published by International Land-Sea Center, the store will feature “brands entering the Chongqing market for the first time.”

The company also confirmed to WWD that “given the delay from Guiyang landlord side, we dropped the Guiyang project.”

The French retailer originally set its eyes on Guiyang, a third-tier city to the south of Chongqing, where it planned on opening a much larger store in a dolphin-shaped shopping mall called D. Place. The store was supposed to open in spring 2021.

Vanke, the Chinese real estate giant behind International Land-Sea Center, plans to create a city renewal plan around the 458-meter-tall skyscraper. Situated in a riverside neighborhood not far from tourist destinations, the project consists of a shopping mall, office space, and the world’s highest Banyan Tree Hotel. Chongqing 100 Mall also signed up tenants such as renowned Japanese bookstore Tsutaya Books, and high-end supermarket BLT to boost its profile.

“With Galeries Lafayette on board, luxury and high-end fashion brands will follow suit,” said Bin Du of real estate management firm HanBroad. “How the project turns out depends on who’s their retail operator. If they have enough fashion experience.” According to Galeries Lafayette, this store will be the first location in China it will directly manage.

Galeries Lafayette entered the China market in 2013, and it currently operates two stores in Shanghai, one in Beijing in partnership with Hong Kong fashion retailer I.T.

Last December, the firm signed a lease to open at UpperHills, an up-and-coming neighborhood in Shenzhen. That store is set to open in early 2023.

“In the midst of a turbulent health crisis, we have taken the time to deepen our understanding of the market and identify the most appropriate cities in which to deploy our brand for the long term,” said Philippe Pedone, head of international development at Galeries Lafayette at the time of the announcement. The retailer aims to have a dozen stores in China by 2025.

Apart from Chongqing and Shenzhen, Galeries Lafayette is also set to launch in Macau later this year at Treasure Island Hotel Macau, a new development anchored to a five-star hotel. The store will take up about 45,000 square feet and Hong Kong-listed Forward Fashion Holdings will be its retail operator in the city.

Related:

Galeries Lafayette Opens in Beijing

Galeries Lafayette to Open Second China Store in Shanghai

Galeries Lafayette Expands in China With Plans for Third Store

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and RealReal Hit Wall Street

Click here to read the full article. Change is the air on Wall Street.  Most fashion and retail companies took a step back during the pandemic to reset with an eye toward coming out stronger. And now, as chief executive officers try to push their plans through tough economic headwinds, more and more are getting caught up in whirlwinds of one kind or another.  More from WWDPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at AmazonTarget 20th Anniversary Collection: See All the Photos Target Corp.’s stock fell as much as 7.8 percent on Tuesday and closed...
RETAIL
WWD

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Amp Up Couples’ Styling in Tank Top Pieces at Prada’s Menswear Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023 Show

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade elevated couples’ summer styling while attending the Prada spring 2023 menswear show in Milan on Sunday. The pair held court in the front row in thoughtfully coordinated outfits, both centering their look around the same classic silhouette: a tank top. For the event, Union, styled by Thomas Christos Kikis, wore a sleek and simple beige Prada tank dress that featured a fringed skirt from the mid-thigh to the floor. The skirt danced around the actress’ ankles, accentuating her black Prada stiletto sandals. The 49-year-old accessorized with gold Tiffany &...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Amazon Is Having a Huge Sale on Beauty Products Today — Shop the Top 22 Deals Now.

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve been waiting for your favorite beauty products to go on sale, it’s time to fill up your cart, because Amazon is offering some steep discounts right now. Our fingers are crossed that these discounts are the types of beauty deals we’ll be seeing during Amazon Prime Day next month, which spans July 12 and 13. And for this year’s Amazon Prime Day, we’re expecting serious steals in both the fashion and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
TheDailyBeast

China Launches Futuristic Aircraft Carrier Fujian Designed to Rival U.S. Warships

In a move that will have some Western admirals feeling a little seasick, China launched its brand new aircraft carrier near Shanghai on Friday. The vessel Fujian is considered a major breakthrough for the People’s Liberation Army Navy’s range and power, with its capabilities expected to rival those of the most advanced carriers in the West. “This is an important milestone for China’s military-industrial complex,” Ridzwan Rahmat, an analyst at defense intelligence company Jane’s, told the Associated Press. “This ability to construct a very complex warship from the ground up will inevitably result in various spinoffs and benefits for the Chinese shipbuilding industry.” Chinese state media said the Fujian has a fully loaded displacement on 80,000 tons—but U.S. analysts say it’s actually closer to 100,000, similar to American carriers. The warship is also uses an electromagnetic catapult launch system like one first designed by the U.S. Navy.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Management#South China#Chinese#French#D Place
Reuters

China launches third aircraft carrier

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - China launched its third aircraft carrier on Friday, the domestically designed and built Fujian, state media reported, sending a statement of intent towards rival powers including the United States as it continues to modernise its military. Champagne, colourful ribbons, water cannons and smoke were used...
CHINA
US News and World Report

China's JD.com Posts Slowest Growth Ever in '618' Shopping Event

BEIJING (Reuters) -Total sales by China's e-commerce giant JD.com rose 10.3% over the 18 days to Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the company said, sharply down from the 2021 event's growth of 27.7%. This year's figure was the slowest for the retailer, showing...
ECONOMY
Robb Report

Shanghai Is the World’s Most Expensive City to Live in, a New Report Says

Click here to read the full article. Shanghai is keeping its place at the top—of the most expensive cities to live in, that is. When ranking the world’s cities according to the cost of residential property, cars, airfare, business school and other luxe items, China’s largest city comes in at No. 1, according to a new global wealth and lifestyle report from the Julius Baer Group. The report looked at the cost of about 20 goods and services that people with bankable household assets of $1 million or more typically buy in 24 cities across the globe, as reported by Bloomberg. “While...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

US to China: We’re hosting world’s largest naval exercise, in Pacific

The U.S. is hosting the world’s largest naval war games in the Pacific ocean this summer in a loud message to China. All four members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (also known as “The Quad”) and at least five countries from the South China Sea will be in attendance.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

The moment 'passenger jet pilot films near-miss with ballistic missile fired from Chinese submarine - minutes after panicking air traffic control told them to get out of the way'

Video has emerged today purportedly showing a Chinese submarine-launched missile narrowly avoiding a passenger jet flying overhead. The footage shared on social media appears to be filmed from the cockpit of the passenger jet. According to Allegiant Air pilot John Carter, a Cathay Pacific plane was flying over the South...
TRAFFIC
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WWD

WWD

29K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy