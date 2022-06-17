ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Side Effect of Cannabis May Surprise You, Says New Study

By Michael Martin
 2 days ago
Could using cannabis make you a better person? That's the suggestion of a new study published in the journal Scientific Reports, which found that people who had recently used cannabis exhibited more "prosocial behavior"—such as displaying empathy, helping others, and engaging in community service—than people who hadn't. Read on to find...

