ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Brick thrown through window at Oklahoma City dental practice

By Kaitor Kay/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – An Oklahoma City dentist is looking for the person who threw a brick through the window of his practice. Not only is the repair going to top $1,000, but his staff and patients are more worried than ever.

Dr. Mark Youngker of Smile Appeal Orthodontics told KFOR there are panhandlers in front of his practice that refuse to stop hanging out there. He said he’s now at his wit’s end, believing one of them has possibly thrown a brick through his office window at 7421 S. Western Ave.

“Apparently, it went through the glass, hit the floor and bounced up and made a dent in the wall,” Youngker said.

Nearly 30 vehicles burglarized at Oklahoma City auto repair center

It’s what the orthodontist said he’s been fearing – that the panhandlers that he sees hanging outside of his dental practice would become destructive and violent.

“Because we’ve had them walk in here before and ask for money and ask to use the restroom and stuff,” Youngker said. “It’s just really kind of difficult for my staff because they’re women and then my patients, I have children and women and it’s just kind of alarming when they come in and there’s people out there that are kind of intimidating and asking for money.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2id1IF_0gDmuISG00
    Image KFOR
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2VlP_0gDmuISG00
    Image KFOR
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHUmx_0gDmuISG00
    Image KFOR
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RzuP7_0gDmuISG00
    Image KFOR
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P8gD6_0gDmuISG00
    Image KFOR

Early Tuesday morning around 1:15 a.m., Youngker said a person drove a vehicle into a pillar outside of his office, picked up one of the broken-off bricks that fell to the ground, and threw it through the front window.

“Well, I assume it was somebody that was upset at us asking them to leave and not stand in front of our office to panhandle,” Youngker said.

The repair is going to cost over $1,000.

Oklahoma man allegedly tried to lure children with ‘mobile petting zoo’

As police look for the suspect, Youngker plans to buy glass-break detectors and security cameras.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen next. you know?” He wondered. “What’s going to happen? They’re going to set something on fire? Are they going to attack one of my patients? Are they going to attack one of my staff? It’s really kind of concerning.”

Oklahoma City police said they are investigating the vandalism but are struggling to find the suspect because they don’t have a description or solid leads.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Oklahoma City, OK
Cars
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Vandalism#Mobile
KFOR

Suspect in custody after firing gun at law enforcement in Garvin County

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – No injuries were reported after law enforcement officials were met with gunfire near Pauls Valley Saturday. According to the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Pauls Valley Police officers responded to a disturbance call at a residence north of the Pauls Valley area. When officers arrived on scene, a male […]
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
KOCO

Pilot forced to make emergency landing on Oklahoma turnpike

A pilot is safe after he was forced to make an emergency landing on an Oklahoma turnpike. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the small aircraft took off from Seminole just after 9 a.m. Saturday before having to land just 20 minutes later on the Cimarron Turnpike near Stillwater. The...
SEMINOLE, OK
News On 6

MMIW Indian Capital Searching For Missing El Reno Area Woman

Missing & Murdered Indigenous Women Indian Capital is asking for the public's help locating 40-year-old Maritha Ann Armstrong. Armstrong is originally from the El Reno area but her last known location was Oklahoma City. Armstrong was last seen near SW 27th & S McKinely Ave. on June 9. MMIW members...
EL RENO, OK
KOCO

Person in custody after shooting at officers near Pauls Valley

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. — A person is in custody after shooting at officers near Pauls Valley. On Saturday, Lighthorse Police received a call after 12 p.m. for assistance with an active shooter situation near Pauls Valley. Lighthorse Police Special Weapons and Tactics team were immediately dispatched. Authorities said the...
PAULS VALLEY, OK
news9.com

H.E. Bailey Turnpike To Move To Plate Pay System

Another Oklahoma turnpike will soon be going cashless. The H.E. Bailey Turnpike, between Oklahoma City and Texas, will move to Plate Pay starting Tuesday, June 21. With Plate Pay, a camera will take a picture of your license plate and send you a bill. For drivers with a PikePass, nothing will change.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy