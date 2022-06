The Nationals had a golden opportunity for their first walk-off win of 2022, and that would have been a great tribute, to Mr. Walk-Off, Ryan Zimmerman, if it happened. It did not, and the Nats lost 8-7 in extra innings. Today is a first in Nationals’ history as they retire the jersey of Employee #11. His jersey will be the first one ever retired by the team. Former teammates will be in attendance, special people in his life have made videos, and many former Nats’ players will be in attendance.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO