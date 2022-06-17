ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Electric Last Mile Solutions Files For Chapter 7 Bankruptcy

By Dan Mihalascu
insideevs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly a year after going public following a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), EV startup Electric Last Mile Solutions (ELMS) has filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 7. The electric delivery van maker's bankruptcy petition filed on June 14 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District...

insideevs.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BLAC - Black Life, Arts & Culture

Up in Smoke: The Business of Cannabis in Detroit is a Disaster

The state of Michigan recorded $163 million in recreational marijuana revenues last month. But in Detroit, there are 63 licensed dispensaries, and none sell recreational marijuana.  The disparity comes after two years of city officials trying to oversee only an adult-use market in Detroit and reflect the city’s demographics, giving special treatment to long-time residents […] The post Up in Smoke: The Business of Cannabis in Detroit is a Disaster appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

20 Minute Dundee Michigan Fireworks Show Goes Off in Just 30 Seconds

A fireworks display in Southeast Michigan that was supposed to go on for about 20 minutes was over almost as soon as it started. The whole thing lasted just over 30 seconds. Those who were in attendance at the Dundee Mayfly Music Festival, held at the city's Wolverine Park Friday night (6/17) were expecting to see a fireworks display that was billed to be a 20-minute show.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Delaware State
Local
Michigan Business
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Indiana Business
State
Indiana State
Mishawaka, IN
Cars
Troy, MI
Business
Troy, MI
Cars
Mishawaka, IN
Business
City
Troy, MI
City
Mishawaka, IN
traverseticker.com

New Federal, State Funding Could Finally Bring Ann Arbor-Traverse City Train To Fruition

The wheels are rolling on an ongoing effort to establish passenger rail service between Traverse City and the Detroit/Ann Arbor area. Traverse City’s Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities has been working for years to get that rail project – dubbed A2TC – off the ground. COVID-19 delayed the effort, and there hasn’t been much publicly visible progress since. But a new infusion of funding for Michigan railroad improvements – with more money likely on the way in the 2023 state budget – is pushing the A2TC project back into the limelight.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Carscoops

Stellantis To Lay-Off Employees At World’s Largest Stamping Plant

Stellantis will begin to lay off employees at its Sterling Heights stamping plant from next week. A letter shared to Facebook from the UAW Local 1264 union confirmed the move, stating that the indefinite lay-offs would be “from the bottom up” and start on June 20. No further information was provided, including just how many employees will lose their jobs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies#Last Mile#Gm#Ev#The U S Bankruptcy Court#Hummer H2
fox2detroit.com

Brownstown Township man sells his plasma to pay for gas

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The $2 of added costs that drivers are paying per gallon is adding up to hair-raising numbers that some are seeing at the pump. For those with long commutes or who own SUVs, it's not out of the ordinary to see triple digit dollar signs.
ALLEN PARK, MI
Banana 101.5

At Least 6 West Michigan Wineries Perfect for a Summer Outing

A warm breeze on your face, your friends or family by your side, and a delicious glass of wine in hand. It sounds like a dream, right?. Here in Michigan, we are fortunate to have a number of different wineries that are perfect for your summer plans whether you're getting out of the house with a significant other or enjoying a well-overdue day with your closest friends.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Toarmina's Pizza rolls back price to $3.99 for one day

If you’re looking for a pizza deal, mark your calendar for Monday. Metro Detroit pizza chain Toarmina’s Pizza is marking its 35th anniversary by rolling back the price to what it cost in 1987 for a 12-inch pizza. Way back then, a 12-inch Toarmina’s Pizza was a whopping $3.99, not the $11.99 price listed today on Toarmina's online menu.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Cars
fox2detroit.com

Michigan gas prices remain historically high, but expert predicts costs to drop by July 4

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - At a gas station in Allen Park, drivers could get gas for $4.99 a gallon. The average gas prices in Metro Detroit Friday are around $5.29 a gallon. That's actually a bit lower than Thursday when they eclipsed $5.30. Could this be the beginning of a reversal of the highest costs for gas that Michigan and much of the country have ever seen?
ALLEN PARK, MI
US 103.1

Fish Story: The Unique Taste That’s Gone From Michigan Forever

When I was a kid living near downtown Flint, my grandparents would drive up from Swartz Creek to pick me and my brother up and take us to church with them. Sundays were usually the only day of the week that we might get to eat out. Often times we'd go to KFC or McDonald's, but my favorite times were the ones that we got to go to Arthur Treacher's.
hourdetroit.com

A Closer Look at The Fisher Building

A 29-story art deco masterpiece that anchors the New Center area, the Fisher Building endures as a symbol of the auto-infused affluence that characterized 1920s Detroit. Commissioned by the seven Fisher brothers and financed by their sale of Fisher Body Co. to General Motors in 1926, the structure was originally intended to be just one of three buildings along West Grand Boulevard. A mirror-opposite copy would have anchored the opposite end at Third Avenue, with both edifices bookending a majestic 60-story version in the center. The brothers saw the towers as a gift to the city that brought them remarkable success. Unfortunately, the arrival of the Great Depression forced the plan to be abbreviated. Today, the Fisher Building is a National Historic Landmark and is included in the National Register of Historic Places. Ground was broken on Aug. 22, 1927. Construction was completed just 15 months later.
DETROIT, MI
chevydetroit.com

Cruisin’ Classics Through Metro Detroit

As the origin of the automotive industry, it’s only right that the streets of Metro Detroit are cloaked with car cruises all summer long. It’s a time for a blast from the past, when car lovers gather to show off their hot rides, or simply enjoy the show, watching them go by. Beloved classic cars are witnessed in action, granting a peek into the early automotive scene, which is truly a sight to see. Check out these cruises, coming to a street near you…
EASTPOINTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy