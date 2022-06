Bozarth Chevrolet, which has been in business in the Denver area for more than three decades, has changed its name and reformed the way cars are sold. Kent Bozarth, his family owner and third generation in the automotive business, said the Ed Bozarth Chevrolet in Aurora is now a Celebration Chevrolet. The name change became official in early June and what Bozarth said is a new model in car buying is based on what consumers say.

3 DAYS AGO