Addex Stops Parkinson's-Associated Dyskinesia Trial - Read Here Why

A new vaccine developed using the same technology as the BioNTech-Pfizer Covid jab has raised hopes of a cure for pancreatic cancer.In early trial results of the jab - which uses mRNA theory and is designed to prevent tumours from returning after surgery - half of the patients given a vaccine remained cancer free 18 months later.The inoculation, developed by scientists working with pharmaceutical firm BioNTech and US company Genentech, has raised hopes of finally finding a cure for the deadliest common cancer which claims the lives of 90 per cent of patients within two years of diagnosis.The results of...

CANCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO