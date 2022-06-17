Dist. adopts Water Shortage Contingency Plan

One of Big Bear's most inspiring opportunities could be your peaceful hilltop escape with a guest house as a second unit. The 2488 SF upper Moonridge cabin is on a large double lot with tall inspiring views of the ski slopes and the mountain range. The main level has almost 800 SF of decking with a built in BBQ and spa for the ideal 4th of July hangouts and entertaining. The main house has a real sauna and two cozy fireplaces with an extra large downstairs bedroom being used as a fun family game and TV room. The many recent upgrades include a new Viking range, new appliances, new cabinetry, and new countertops. The 750 SF guest house with its own private entrance is detached and atop the oversized heated 2 car garage meant for your boat and all your cool snow toys. Be good to your spirit and your finances with a relaxing retreat and two units to bring you income.

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO