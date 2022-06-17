Dist. adopts Water Shortage Contingency Plan

Fantastic location for this classic Big Bear Sierra style home, with huge fenced-in backyard and a spacious back deck for gatherings with friends and family. The interior has gorgeous beamed pine ceilings, a stone wood-burning fireplace, open kitchen and living areas. One full upgraded bathroom and two bedrooms. This home was generating income via a vacation rental. The location is prime and is one block from Swim Beach and Meadow Park. The park offers: Pickleball, tennis, softball, soccer field, picnic areas and a doggy park too. In addition, there is a childrens' playground! Also, 10 minutes walking distance to Big Bear Lake village! This classic Sierra style cabin has it all, and is ready to enjoy. The home comes furnished per seller inventory!
Comments / 0