Indian Wells, CA

Dist. adopts Water Shortage Contingency Plan

 4 days ago

The Indian Wells District Board met on Monday, June 13. On the agenda was a staff recommendation that the Board adopt Resolution 22-08. Implementing Level 2 of the 2020 Water Shortage Contingency Plan in compliance with the Executive Order N-7-22 signed by Governor Newsom on March 28, 2022. The State Water...

thepalmspringspost.com

DWA: Corroded connection to blame for 330,000-gallon leak at well off El Cielo Road

Desert Water Agency (DWA) officials estimate more than 300,000 gallons of water leaked from a well near an abandoned golf course earlier this month, causing significant erosion near the site and some flooding. The news: Around 3:30 p.m. on June 11, DWA crews responded to Well 29 at the abandoned...
iebusinessdaily.com

Cardenas Markets to undergo major expansion

Cardenas Markets, the Ontario-based Hispanic supermarket chain, will purchase six Rio Ranch Markets. Terms were not disclosed, but the transaction is expected to be completed by the middle of next month, according to a statement released by Cardenas. The stores – in Chino, Banning, San Bernardino, Riverside, Perris, and Fontana...
cityofmenifee.us

Menifee Street Project and Construction Updates - Week of June 20, 2022

Murrieta Road will be closed from Murphy Ranch Road to La Piedra Road as EMWD continues work on the Murrieta Road Transmission Pipeline Project. The closure has been extended and is expected to remain in place through June 25. Please visit www.emwd.org/MurrietaRoad for additional updates on this project. Palomar Road...
TRAFFIC
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fourth Of July Shows Start This Weekend In Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Fourth of July fireworks shows, parades and other celebrations in Riverside County will get underway more than a week ahead of America’s 246th birthday, with several extravaganzas slated for this weekend. On Saturday, the city of Murrieta will be combining pre-Independence Day festivities with a...
City
Indian Wells, CA
Local
California Government
thepalmspringspost.com

New planning director coming to Palm Springs

Christopher Hadwin, the director of planning for the New York City Department of City Planning’s Staten Island borough, has been named the new director of planning for Palm Springs, City Manager Justin Clifton announced Friday. Hadwin has been with the New York City Department of City Planning for the...
KESQ News Channel 3

Brush fire burns near East Palm Canyon Drive bridge in Palm Springs

Firefighters were able to contain a brush fire in Palm Springs. The fire burned on E Palm Canyon Drive and Southridge Drive, just off the E Palm Canyon Bridge. Brush and trees burned just off the side of the road, leading to a road closure in the area. Roads were back open by around 7:30 The post Brush fire burns near East Palm Canyon Drive bridge in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside County Fair to return

The Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival will return to being an annual event under an agreement approved Tuesday by the board of supervisors. A new partnership between the county and Pickering Events LLC puts that company in charge of operating the Riverside County fairgrounds and fair for five years starting July 1, according to statement on the county’s website.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

City of Escondido loses Police Chief

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – This week the Escondido Police Department announcing long-time Police Chief, Ed Varso, will be stepping down to head the Police Department in Menifee, California. City of Escondido Mayor Paul McNamara joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards on “Good Evening San Diego” to discuss the search for a...
tylerwoodgroup.com

403 Eureka Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219080569DA)

Fantastic location for this classic Big Bear Sierra style home, with huge fenced-in backyard and a spacious back deck for gatherings with friends and family. The interior has gorgeous beamed pine ceilings, a stone wood-burning fireplace, open kitchen and living areas. One full upgraded bathroom and two bedrooms. This home was generating income via a vacation rental. The location is prime and is one block from Swim Beach and Meadow Park. The park offers: Pickleball, tennis, softball, soccer field, picnic areas and a doggy park too. In addition, there is a childrens' playground! Also, 10 minutes walking distance to Big Bear Lake village! This classic Sierra style cabin has it all, and is ready to enjoy. The home comes furnished per seller inventory!
BIG BEAR, CA
tylerwoodgroup.com

891 Menlo Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32203297)

One of Big Bear's most inspiring opportunities could be your peaceful hilltop escape with a guest house as a second unit. The 2488 SF upper Moonridge cabin is on a large double lot with tall inspiring views of the ski slopes and the mountain range. The main level has almost 800 SF of decking with a built in BBQ and spa for the ideal 4th of July hangouts and entertaining. The main house has a real sauna and two cozy fireplaces with an extra large downstairs bedroom being used as a fun family game and TV room. The many recent upgrades include a new Viking range, new appliances, new cabinetry, and new countertops. The 750 SF guest house with its own private entrance is detached and atop the oversized heated 2 car garage meant for your boat and all your cool snow toys. Be good to your spirit and your finances with a relaxing retreat and two units to bring you income.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Firefighters Battle Tree Fires in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Firefighters worked Monday morning to put out flames in a 5,000-square-foot area of tamarisk trees in Desert Hot Springs. The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. in a 100-foot by 50-foot area of trees in the 19300 block of Palm Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Flight cancellations and delays affect Coachella Valley travelers

Thousands of flights have been cancelled throughout the U.S. this holiday weekend. People like Eva Morales are catching flights in and out of Palm Springs International Airport. Before landing in Palm Springs, Morales flew from San Jose to Las Vegas. I asked her if she experienced any delays or cancellations, "Actually, no. And I was The post Flight cancellations and delays affect Coachella Valley travelers appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ News Channel 3

Traffic jammed in Beaumont when a train unexpectedly blocked city intersections for hours

A review was underway in Beaumont Thursday after drivers were left stranded in traffic jams throughout the city due to a freight train that blocked three major intersections for hours. Beaumont Police say they were notified of a Union Pacific train that had stopped on the railroad tracks in the city at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. The post Traffic jammed in Beaumont when a train unexpectedly blocked city intersections for hours appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Grand opening date set for Palm Springs mac & cheese restaurant

I Heart Mac & Cheese -- a fast-casual restaurant offering mac & cheese dishes, grilled cheese sandwiches and other fare with health-conscious options -- announced today it will hold a grand opening on June 29 for its new Palm Springs eatery.    "We have been under construction for many months and have worked with the The post Grand opening date set for Palm Springs mac & cheese restaurant appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

MENTONE Part II: Where something absolutely did happen!

In last week’s article about the history of Mentone, the author cited a local tongue-in-cheek motto about this quaint little town: “Mentone: Known for absolutely nothing.”. In fact, Mentone has such a rich history that there wasn’t room to tell it all in last week’s Redlands Community News...
MENTONE, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle, Roll Over Crash in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A motorist was killed Sunday morning in a single- vehicle, roll over crash in Palm Desert, authorities said. The crash occurred about 2:25 a.m. at Interstate 10 and Washington Street, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene and...
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

SigAlert: I-10 freeway lanes shut down due to big rig fire in Beaumont

Traffic was backed up for miles Friday morning along Interstate 10 westbound lanes through Banning and Beaumont due to a big rig fire aboard a truck hauling cars. A SigAlert was issued at 8:21 a.m. following the mishap on the freeway near the Highland Springs Exit. A truck fire was reported at 7:21 a.m.  The freeway's The post SigAlert: I-10 freeway lanes shut down due to big rig fire in Beaumont appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
worldnationnews.com

Redlands Theater Festival set vandalized, Saturday’s performance canceled

The Redlands Theater Festival was forced to cancel its performance in Prospect Park on Saturday evening after set pieces and other equipment were vandalized throughout the night. The festival’s executive director, Shannon Galuzka, said she left the park around midnight on Friday, ending the opening night with a performance of...
REDLANDS, CA

