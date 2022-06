In mid-May, Ja Morant told Warriors youngster Jonathan Kuminga that he had to earn his stripes before talking smack. Just over a month later, and he’s an NBA Champion. The 2022 Warriors championship had something the others were lacking in a sense — the youth movement, which offers a preview of what’s to come. If the Dubs can keep around the likes of Jordan Poole, James Wiseman, Moses Moody and others, then by no means does this have to be the last iteration of the Golden State run.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO