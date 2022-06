The Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District was expected to pick a map for new trustee areas at a special meeting June 16 (and it did, Map 702). Based upon comments made at the June 9 special meeting, the board was also expected to reconsider cutting the number of trustees from seven to five (and it did, but the change won’t be in effect until 2024).

TEHACHAPI, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO