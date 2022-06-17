ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton, KY

Local Sports for Friday, June 17

By Katie Capua
thunderboltradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Full Count Rhythm handed the Fulton Railroaders their fifth straight loss last night, 6-5. The Railroaders got things moving in the first...

www.thunderboltradio.com

Comments / 0

Marshall County Daily

Stevenson brothers win at Fort Campbell skeet shoot

The Stevenson brothers, Barry and Jody of Calvert City, won several events at the Fort Campbell skeet shoot held on the base last weekend. Jody won the doubles event with a 96/100 and also won the 28g event with a 99/100. He was runner up in both the 12g and 410 and won the High Overall event with a 389/400. Barry came in 3rd in the High Overall event with a 385/400. Keith Brummitt of Benton was runner up in the 28g event with a 97/100.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Ridder announces three promotions to UT Martin Skyhawks men’s hoops coaching staff

Second-year head coach Ryan Ridder announced Friday that a trio of UT Martin men’s basketball coaching staff members have earned new job titles for the upcoming season. Assistant coach Erik Buggs has taken on the role of recruiting coordinator while Dantiel Daniels (special assistant to the head coach) and Deonte Johnson (director of player development) have additionally been elevated.
MARTIN, TN
radionwtn.com

Kentucky Headhunters Go Hunting Dinner At Paris Landing Lodge

Buchanan, Tenn.–The Kentucky Headhunters went hunting for some dinner before their appearance Friday night at The Breakers and found it at the new Lodge at Paris Landing. The Kentucky Headhunters performed as part of the four-day annual Tennessee River Jam. In photo are Hostess Simone Travis and two co-workers, Jordan and Lisa.
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Thousands Enjoy Saturday Jam Concert At Paris Landing

Paris, Tenn.–Thousands turned out at Paris Landing State Park for the Saturday performances of Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy, Rockin’ Randall French, the Paula Bridges Band and more, as seen in this drone photo from Sam Hutson and Crove Media. The four-day festival wound down today with...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

Thousands “Jam” In Downtown Paris As Tennessee River Jam Kicks Off

Paris, Tenn.–Forget that the heat index was way over 100 degrees, for the 5,000-5,500 people who “jammed” into downtown Paris last night, it was party time as the Marshall Tucker Band kicked off this year’s Tennessee River Jam. Opening acts were 24 Seven and Johnny Mac, with food trucks galore around the courtsquare. Jumbo television screens were set up for those who didn’t get right up to the stage last night and everyone sang along to “Can’t You See?”, “Heard It In A Love Song” and more. The “Jam” features four days of music and nine venues with 35 artists. Artists who will be performing at a wide selection of local venues over the four days include the Kentucky Headhunters, Big & Rich and Cowboy Troy, Darryl Worley, Paula Bridges Band, Paul Thorn, Ray Lewis, Rockin’ Randall, Scott Myatt and Steve Short, Almost Famous, Clayton Q and more. Friday’s venues include Ace’s, Pepper’s Automotive, Eiffel Tower Park, Dew Drop Inn, Blues Landing, The Breakers and LL’s.
PARIS, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Hungry Bear to close after more than 5 decades

MURRAY – After 52 years in business, Hungry Bear Pancake & Bar-B-Q House will soon be closing its doors for good. Todd Swain – who co-owns and operates the restaurant with his brothers, Steve and Tim – said their parents, Ronald and Elizabeth Swain, opened Hungry Bear in January 1970 at its original location at 1409 Main St. In 1988, the restaurant moved eastward to its current location at 1310 Main St. In a Ledger & Times story last summer about some of Murray’s oldest restaurants, Todd said it was a wonderful experience serving the community over the years and getting to know so many loyal customers.
MURRAY, KY
radionwtn.com

Sara Evans Wows In Sold Out Dixie Show

Huntingdon, Tenn.–Sara Evans wowed the crowd in her sold out show Friday at The Dixie in Huntingdon. The people at the Dixie said, “Our love for the talented Sara Evans grew “A Little Bit Stronger” after tonight’s performance! We’re very honored to have her back on our Hal Holbrook stage & hope she’ll join us again soon!” (Dixie photo).
HUNTINGDON, TN
radionwtn.com

“Almost Famous” A Big Hit At Eiffel Tower Park

Paris, Tenn.–Paris City Manager Kim Foster and Commercial Bank & Trust Co. President Clint Davis introduce the band “Almost Famous” of Memphis at Friday night’s Tennessee River Jam event at Eiffel Tower Park in Paris. A huge and enthusiastic crowd was on hand for the band’s performance, which was sponsored by Commercial Bank & Trust. In introducing the band, Davis called them “crazy talented” and everyone in the audience seemed to agree. Several food trucks were on hand and the Splash Park was open and free. Eiffel Tower Park was crowded with people enjoying the music, pickleball courts, playgrounds, swimming pool, Splash Park and trails. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
PARIS, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Motorcycle crash sends Paducah man to the hospital

A Paducah man was airlifted to a Nashville hospital following a motorcycle crash Saturday. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said they were called to Krebs Station Road for a single vehicle motorcycle crash. The motorcycle was driven by 21-year-old Everett Johnson of Paducah. Deputies said Johnson was east bound on...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Motorcyclist injured in crash flown to hospital

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in McCracken County on Saturday night, June 18. The crash happened at approximately 9:20 p.m. on the 1000 block of Krebs Station Road. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, 21-year-old Everett Johnson lost control of his 2000...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Oakland Shop, Contents Destroyed By Fire

Oakland, Tenn.–Firefighters from five departments battled a blaze that resulted in a shop being destroyed Sunday. The Oakland Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched at 1:20 p.m. to 4465 Clifty Rd. and on arrival, they found the shop fully engulfed. Fire Chief James Martin said the fire was spreading toward...
OAKLAND, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Cashton “Cam” Allen Miles, infant, Dresden

Graveside services for six-week old Cashton “Cam” Allen Miles, the infant son of LaSanda Wright and Frederick Miles, will be Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 2:00 at Sunrise Cemetery in Dresden. Visitation will be Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 12:30 until 1:45 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden.
DRESDEN, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Full Count Rhythm#Fulton Railroaders
radionwtn.com

Paris Man Arrested For Firing Handgun Outside Paducah Nightclub

Paducah, Ky.–A Paris man was arrested after allegedly firing a handgun outside a Paducah nightclub Thursday night. Cody L. Teneyck, age 30, of Paris, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail. According to the press release, Paducah Police were called about 10:25...
PADUCAH, KY
Marshall County Daily

Suspect(s): Cody L. Teneyck, 30, of Paris, TN, arrested on a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment

Comer Honors Kathy O’Nan, Mayor of Mayfield, on the House Floor. McCracken County Fair postponed until July Paducah/McCracken Co, KY. Paducah Man Charged With Methamphetamine Trafficking. Kentucky State Police Conducting Death Investigation in Trigg County. Online registration open for Marshall County students for 2022-23 school year. Pursley selected to...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Graves County garbage truck collision leaves one injured

A two-vehicle accident involving a garbage truck south of Mayfield on Friday left one person injured. Deputies responded to the accident on KY 303, where they learned 79-year-old Judy Howard of Mayfield didn't see a garbage truck that was stopped to pick up a resident's trash. Howard attempted to avoid...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Lance Ammons Darnell, 40, Dresden

Funeral services for Lance Ammons Darnell, age 40, of Dresden, will be Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 2:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will be in the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, June 20, 2022 from 4:00 until 7:00 and Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from...
DRESDEN, TN
thunderboltradio.com

WestStar Leadership class to graduate June 21 in Humboldt

The UT Martin WestStar Leadership Program will graduate its 2021-22 class Tuesday, June 21, at The Venue at Twin Oaks in Humboldt. A 5:30 p.m. reception will be followed by dinner at 6:15, and the graduation ceremony will conclude the program. University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd is the...
HUMBOLDT, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Gun Stolen from Vehicle in Union City

An Obion man reported a firearm being stolen from his vehicle in Union City. Police reports said 34 year old Justin Cook came to the Union City Police Department, to report the theft of a Springfield .40-caliber handgun. Cook told officers he stayed at a home on East Main Street...
UNION CITY, TN

