AC STARING DOWN BARREL OF JULY 1 STRIKE BY CASINO WORKERS!

Cover picture for the articleAtlantic City casino workers have authorized a strike against the gambling casinos if new contracts are not reached by the beginning of July. Members of Local 54 of the Unite Here union authorized their negotiating committee to call a July 1 strike against the Borgata and the three...

Your Favorite Beer May Be Hard To Find In Philly Region As Teamsters Local 830 Striking For Better Wages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia, spent the day on strike. Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent the day on the picket lines. They’re striking for better wages.  They voted 308-to-40 to go on strike Friday. The three distributors carry most of the popular national beer brands, as well as popular seltzers. Get your 🍺 now when you can. Employees at Origlio, Muller & Penn distributors are on strike. They serve Philly, Montco, Delco Chester & Bucks @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/dHsFJwcodU — Steve Lindsay (@SteveLindsayCBS) June 18, 2022 They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties.
Report: Smoking bans no longer a threat to casino revenue

(Atlantic City) — For decades, it was accepted wisdom in the casino industry that eliminating smoking would automatically lead to revenue declines and customer losses. But a new report examining how the coronavirus pandemic has changed gamblers’ habits says that may no longer be the case. The report...
Margate woman heads to Atlantic City for Miss New Jersey Competition

MARGATE – Among the women vying to win the crown of Miss New Jersey 2022 is Margate’s own Brooke Erin Feldman, a product of the Margate City schools and Atlantic City High School. Feldman, who is a talented singer and advocate for the elderly, is among the 28 contestants who will be competing this week for the right to represent their state in the Miss America competition later this year.
Wildfire In Wharton State Forest In South Jersey Burns At Least 2,100 Acres

WHARTON STATE FOREST, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is battling a wildfire in Wharton State Forest on Sunday. The fire has reached at least 2,100 acres in size, according to the NJ Forest Fire Service. The fire has impacted land in Washington, Shamong, Hammonton and Mullica Townships. There’s an operation going on right now to contain it, but dry and windy conditions are creating a tough battle for firefighters. It’s 20% contained. There are no reports of any injuries at this time. The Paradise Lakes Campground has been evacuated, with six structures there threatened. Nearby volunteer firefighters are also helping out. The Mullica River Campground, Mullica River Trail, and boat launches along the Mullica River are closed from the Astion Recreation Area to Basto Village. The closures will remain in effect until further notice. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
Atlantic City, NJ Mayor Fires Director: Here’s The Story

We have just conducted a dynamic interview with Barbara Allen Woolley-Dillon, PP, AICP. It was our first-ever interview with Woolley-Dillon, who we found to be elegant, articulate and credible. Yesterday, Wednesday, June 15, 2022, Woolley-Dillon was fired by Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small as Atlantic City’s Director of Planning &...
Atlantic City fathers honored for being great dads

Several local men were celebrated for being great fathers this past week. Elijah Langford’s Demcats treated 14 dads to dinner at The Knife & Fork Inn and presented them with other goodies to honor their contributions to their children’s lives. “Most of these fathers are single, some are...
Party on! Ocean City, NJ boardwalk the ‘hottest nightclub’ for teens?

OCEAN CITY — As Long Branch and Point Pleasant Beach deal with pop-up parties that bring large groups, other Jersey Shore towns are coping with it on a nightly basis. Ocean City Councilman Jody Levchuck took to his Facebook page to express his concerns about the reputation of Ocean City as a family resort being threatened because of the groups causing mischief on the boardwalk.
Beloved New Jersey Mexican restaurant closes

After over 40 years in business, Los Amigos restaurant in Atlantic City has closed its doors; although they haven’t said if the closure is permanent. In a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page they wrote:. We are sorry to say Los Amigos will be closing its doors until...
Philadelphia Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Philadelphia. Barclay Prime was named the best steakhouse in Pennsylvania by Eat This Not That's list. A modern revamp of the traditional steakhouse, the eatery was recognized...
