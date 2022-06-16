Cold Spring Officials Approve Purchase of New Police Dog

SARTELL -- This month’s Sartell Chamber of Commerce meeting featured a State of the City update. Mayor Ryan Fitzhum’s address Tuesday hit two main themes. One is active and one is emerging. That's how we look at our community and what's happening in our community. From an active perspective, we're going to touch on some of the road projects happening; some of the pedestrian trails that we're improving. Some of the emerging and growth areas is business development. You know, 2021, we have over $45 million in construction both residential and commercial combined.

6 DAYS AGO