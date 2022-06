Last year, I tried to predict what the starting lineups would look like for the 2026 All-Star Game, which will be in Philadelphia. As the All-Star votes continue to pour in, I thought it might be fun to try to predict the 2027 game, now five years away. There will be some crossover with last year’s list, but also a lot has changed in the last year. What’s an ASG lineup look like in five years? Let’s take a guess.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO