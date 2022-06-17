ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Landlords buy TV time to sway New Yorkers, rent board

By Suzannah Cavanaugh
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a week before the Rent Guidelines Board votes on how much to hike rents for stabilized apartments, landlords desperate for a bump have launched a campaign to draw attention to their plight. Still, the group behind the awareness drive is the first to admit that owners likely...

PIX11

Vote could spike NYC rents for 1 million apartments

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The rent for around 1 million apartments across New York City could soon go up. The Rent Guidelines Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on proposed increases. In a preliminary vote, the board already approved 2-4% increases on 1-year leases and 4-6% increases on 2-year leases in for rent-stabilized units. Rent in regulated […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

New Stimulus Checks Up to $1,050 Are Going Out Soon to NYS Homeowners

There are new stimulus rebate checks going out soon that will be up to $1,050 each for homeowners in NYS. Here is how to figure out how much it will be. It has been over a year since the last federal stimulus checks have gone out and states have been stepping in to send out their own. New York State is doing this as well for home owners this month – with a political message attached.
REAL ESTATE
PLANetizen

A New Housing ‘Blueprint’ for New York City

New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a new housing plan that targets housing affordability and homelessness with five major initiatives, according to an article by Mathew Haag, Dana Rubinstein, and Andy Newman for the New York Times. The five initiatives outlines in “Housing Our Neighbors: A Blueprint for Housing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FingerLakes1

Attorney General James protects Bronx Tenants Housing Rights

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that she has reached an agreement with Kucker, Marino, Winiarsky & Bittens LLP (Kucker) for unlawfully providing improper and damaging legal advice to New York tenants. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that Kucker sent a letter to 263 unrepresented tenants in the Bronx giving them unwarranted legal advice about their rights to rent stabilization. Community Action for Safe Apartments (CASA), a tenant organizing project, was already working with the tenants to fight for safe, affordable housing. Kucker’s letter gave tenants a false sense of security regarding rent stabilization, and CASA’s organizing efforts were stalled as a result. As part of the agreement, Kucker will pay $50,000 to CASA for the money and resources it spent to combat Kucker’s improper letter. Kucker will also adopt official trainings and procedures to ensure complete and ongoing compliance with their ethical duties.
BRONX, NY
NY1

Exclusive: Homeless numbers return to pre-pandemic levels

Michelle Rodriguez and her partner Steven have been sleeping on Houston Street for a week. “I am just folding all my stuff over again,” she said, peering out of her blue tent. They have been homeless for about a year, shuffling around the city, sleeping in a park and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
reportwire.org

How Many N.Y. Democrats Does It Take to Fill a House Seat? Try 15.

Beneath a maple tree by a red brick elementary school in Brooklyn, a lanky, recognizable figure lingered on a recent morning, hoping to catch the attention of moms, dads, the custodial worker mowing the lawn. “Registered Democrat?” asked Bill de Blasio, the former two-term mayor of New York City, as...
BROOKLYN, NY
newyorkcitynews.net

Not illegal to cage elephant, says New York judge

NEW YORK CITY, New York: In a closely watched case that sought to apply human rights to animals, New York's top court ruled 5-2 that Happy the elephant cannot be considered a person being illegally confined in the Bronx Zoo. The decision affirms a lower court ruling and means Happy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

177 mixed-income apartments available at 52-story Hudson Yards rental, from $1,399/month

Lyra, under construction in Hudson Yards. 2021. © Ondel Hylton. A housing lottery opened this week for 177 mixed-income units at a new residential skyscraper in Manhattan. Located at 555 West 38th Street in Hudson Yards, Lyra offers its residents thoughtfully crafted apartments and an unparalleled collection of amenities. New Yorkers earning 70 and 130 percent of the area median income, or between $47,966 for a single person and $187,330 for a household of five, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $1,399/month studios to $3,397/month two-bedrooms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Councilman Merante’s Ignorant Comments

The 5th Annual Yonkers Pride Festival took place last weekend in downtown Yonkers. Congratulations to Steve Cruz and those involved for a wonderful, fun event. One Yonkers City Councilman, Anthony Merante’s comments before the event were not only ignorant but should be considered insulting to every Yonkers resident. Councilman...
YONKERS, NY
CBS New York

Hochul signs bill creating NYC Public Housing Preservation Trust

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed into law the creation of the New York City Public Housing Preservation Trust.The trust will unlock millions of dollars in federal funding to fast-track long-overdue repairs to NYCHA complexes, Hochul said. Tenants will be able to choose if they want to be part of the program and vote on changes for their developments, what vendors they want to do repairs and decide if hired companies are up to standards. "This is your home. You should be empowered to be engaged every step of the way," Hochul said. "Everyone was telling you the bugles you were hearing was the cavalry coming when you knew that it was 'Taps,' NYCHA was dying," Mayor Eric Adams said. "Well you know what? Today we are having the bugles, and the cavalry not only is coming, the cavalry is here."Hochul and Adams said it will also cut through some red tape on getting maintenance requests fulfilled. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nddist.com

Vertical Construction Begins on Bronx Logistics Center

NEW YORK – Turnbridge Equities and affiliates of Dune Real Estate Partners LP have commenced vertical construction on Bronx Logistics Center, a Class A, last-mile logistics facility totaling 1.3 million square feet in the Bronx, New York. Benefiting from immediate proximity to the region’s major transit arteries, I-95, I-87,...
BRONX, NY
therealdeal.com

Elliman to agents: Time to give sellers a reality check

In preparation for a cooling market, Douglas Elliman has warned New York City agents to advise sellers to consider price adjustments. In an email to staff obtained by The Real Deal, Alfred Renna, a sales director at the company, cited interest rate hikes and the softening economy to come. “If...
BROOKLYN, NY

Community Policy