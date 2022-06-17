Rams muster just four hits, strike out 22 times in home doubleheader loss to Norsemen

Summer is the popular time for people to go on vacation, but law enforcement reminds you of ways to keep your home safe while you are traveling. Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse says they offer residents a Vacation Home Checklist, where officers can periodically stop by your home to make sure there is nothing suspicious while you are gone. Information such as when you are gone, are your home’s lights on timers, will there be any vehicles on the property or is someone occasionally checking on your home or are allowed to come and go from your property while you’re gone are needed for the checklist.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO