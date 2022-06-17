ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, IA

Rams muster just four hits, strike out 22 times in home doubleheader loss to Norsemen

By Doug Rieder
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 2 days ago

Roland-Story (Story City) swept a baseball doubleheader from Greene County in Jefferson on Thursday night at Allensworth Field. R-S won 9-0 in game one and 5-0 in...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Baseball/Softball Rams to host PCM Monday

This week of Greene County High School baseball and softball begins with the Rams at home in Jefferson on Monday vs. PCM (Monroe). The baseball is at Allensworth Field just east of the football field and the softball is at the City Diamond on E. Lincolnway. The softball game can...
JEFFERSON, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

10-0 victory in six for Rams vs. Ogden

Greene County improved to 7-9 on the high school softball season with a 10-0 home victory in Jefferson vs. Ogden in non-conference play. The Bulldogs fell to 5-14. Junior Emma Hoyle allowed just one hit, walked only one batter, and struck out 14 in the six inning contest, won by the Rams via the 10-run rule. Hoyle had two hits and drove in four runs while junior Olivia Shannon had three hits and Alexa Peters had a single and two RBI. Carmyn Paup tripled and drove in two. Emma Stream and Chanlyn Cunningham each had a base hit.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panthers Softball, Baseball Drops Both Double Header Games Against The Des Moines Christian Lions Thursday

The Panorama Panthers Softball and Baseball teams battled with a fellow West Central Activities Conference foe in double header action on Thursday in Panora. The Des Moines Christian Lions made the trip from Urbandale on Thursday to take on the Panthers in double header action and both the Panthers Baseball and Softball teams battled throughout the evening on Thursday but both teams lost both of their games.
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

AC/GC Softball Picks Up First Win Saturday

The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center softball team picks up their first win in the Audubon tournament Saturday. The Lady Chargers played a total of three games on Saturday that includes defeating Boyer Valley by a score of 12 to 4, losing to Coon Rapids-Bayard in a tight game 6 to 5 and also losing to Southwest Valley 6 to 4. Their record on the season now sits at (1-14).
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Story City, IA
State
Iowa State
Jefferson, IA
Sports
Greene County, IA
Sports
Story City, IA
Sports
County
Greene County, IA
City
Jefferson, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Softball Rams home tonight with Ogden

It’s Ogden visiting Greene County tonight in non-conference high school softball. The action is a JV/varsity doubleheader at the City Diamond on E. Lincolnway in Jefferson. Coach Tom Kennedy’s Rams are coming off a 6-0 victory at home on Wednesday night vs. Heart of Iowa Activities Conference rival South Hamilton (Jewell) and stand at 6-9 overall. The Bulldogs were 5-13 prior to a Thursday doubleheader with Earlham.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

AC/GC Baseball Falls To Pleasantville Thursday

The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center baseball team falls to Pleasantville in a double header Thursday. The Chargers played in two tightly contested games against the Trojans. In game 1, ACGC led most of the game until the bottom of the 7th when Pleasantville’s Trevor Daggett hit a walk off double to defeat the Charger 5 to 4. Miles Kading pitched an outstanding game going 6 1/3 innings pitched allowing 5 runs only walking one batter all night and also Tegan Slaybaugh went 4 for 4 with 3 runs scored.
PLEASANTVILLE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Boone Stays Hot, Powers Over Perry in Thursday Night Baseball

Perry 3 (1-13) Player ab r h rbi bb so po a lob. Note: 2 outs, 2 runners LOB when the game ended. E – Killmer; Davis; Anliker; Heck; Davies; England. DP – Toreadors 2. LOB – Bluejays 4; Toreadors 7. 2B – England 2; Grabau. HBP...
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Busy Week for Wildcats Softball and Baseball

Next week will continue the busy season for the West Central Valley baseball and softball teams, as they start off the week by traveling to take on the Woodward-Granger Hawks on Monday. Tuesday both teams are on the road again, as the softball team takes on the Baxter Bolts, and the baseball team faces off against the Glidden-Ralston Wildcats.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Carey
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Field Set for Perry Softball’s Trip to Roland Story Tourney

The Perry softball team will play four games over the next couple of days as the Jayettes travel to Roland Story for the annual Kiwanis Tournament. Perry will play Gilbert at 10:30 Friday morning and Benton at 2:30. Saturday, the Jayettes take on Esterville Lincoln Central at 4:00 and Boone at 6:00.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Still Time To Get Registered For Perry Booster Club Games

The second annual Perry Booster Club Games will be taking place on the Fourth of July this year and there are multiple registration options available. The 2022 Perry Booster Games will be taking place at 2 p.m. July 4th on the Pattee Park Bandshell Lawn. The cost to register a team of four is $80 before the end of the day today, with the price to increase to $90 by July 1st, and $100 after the 1st.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Three Dallas County Schools To Be At IHSMTA Showcase Today

Adel-DeSoto-Minburn, Perry and Dallas Center-Grimes students will be performing tonight at the Iowa High School Musical Theater Awards Showcase. For ADM, they will perform “Freaky Friday” which received awards including Distinguished Scene for “Women and Sandwiches,” and Michael Payne received an award for Outstanding Performance in a Principal Role for his performance as Adam.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Norsemen#Doubleheader#Strike Out#Game One
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder: Today is Churdan Day!

A reminder that today is Churdan Day and there’s lots happening in the small Greene County town. The morning festivities include a 5K fun run/walk at 7:30am, along with the 3-on-3 basketball tournament and vendor fair at 9. Then at 10am is the parade, followed by inflatables and a vehicle show at 11am. The Town and Country Band will perform at noon and there will be a sand volleyball tournament as well.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Reminder: BACooN Ride Makes Its Way Through Dallas County Today

While motorists are out and about in Dallas County today they should be aware of bicyclists with the 2022 BACooN Ride. The ride will take place throughout much of Dallas County as bicyclists will make a 71-mile loop along the Raccoon River Valley Trail. Sheriff Chad Leonard says one of the most important things is for bicyclists and motorists to respect each other’s right of way.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Stuart Good Egg Days “Old Places, New Faces” Begins Today

The Stuart Good Egg Days “Old Places, New Faces” starts with a fundraiser and many activities today. The events will get going this afternoon at 5pm with the Stuart American Legion Feed which will serve burgers, chips and a dessert option at the shelter in Lawbaugh Park with a free will donation.
STUART, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Daniel Dean Daggett, 71, of Guthrie Center

Funeral services for Daniel Dean Daggett, 71, of Guthrie Center, will be Monday, June 20th at noon at the First Christian Church in Guthrie Center. Burial will be in the Moffitt Grove Cemetery in Guthrie Center. Visitation will be Monday at 11 am until the time of the service at the Frist Christian Church Fellow Ship Hall. Twigg Funereal Home in Guthrie Center is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at twiggfuneralhome.com. Survivors include: Wife, Laura. Sons, Daniel Jr. and James. Siblings, Claudia Wolfe, Grace Carmichael, Marilyn Schreder, Sandi George, Anna Rich, Dorothy Beck Clare Barton and Theodore Wuchter.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Close to 100 Kids Participated in Greene County’s Fishing Derby

The Greene County Conservation Free Kids Fishing Derby made its first appearance in a couple of years. The event took place this past Sunday at Spring Lake Park. Conservation Director Tanner Scheuermann says there were 75 kids that participated and each received a free fishing pole. He points out the derby was conducted differently this year where each fish a participant caught gained them a ticket to be entered into the drawing for many grand prizes. Parents or guardians then had to take a picture of each fish for verification before a ticket was entered into the drawing.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Road Closure Begins Monday In Dallas County

Dallas County motorists will see the effects of a road closure that will begin on Monday and last through the week. There will be a closure west of Adel on 280th Street from J Avenue to P58 (K Avenue) that will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday and last until 5 p.m. on Friday for a culvert replacement and the project completion is weather dependent.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Robert Lane, 81, formerly of Fontanelle

Graveside services for Robert Lane, 81, formerly of Fontanelle, will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 9 a.m. at the Fontanelle Cemetery in Fontanelle. Memorials may be directed to The Association of Former Students, Texas A&M University, Robert D. Lane ’84, 505 George Bush Drive, College Station, TX.
FONTANELLE, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Keeping Your Home Safe While on Vacation

Summer is the popular time for people to go on vacation, but law enforcement reminds you of ways to keep your home safe while you are traveling. Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse says they offer residents a Vacation Home Checklist, where officers can periodically stop by your home to make sure there is nothing suspicious while you are gone. Information such as when you are gone, are your home’s lights on timers, will there be any vehicles on the property or is someone occasionally checking on your home or are allowed to come and go from your property while you’re gone are needed for the checklist.
JEFFERSON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy