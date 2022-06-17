Undercover agent? The Mansory Feroza Edition is the perfect discreet SUV

Porsche is celebrating 20 years of the Cayenne, and whether you love it or hate it, Stuttgart's SUV is responsible for saving the brand from certain death. Porsche is slowly pulling back the curtains to celebrate the Cayenne's existence and giving us the whole story behind the controversial SUV. We say controversial because segments and brands were more clearly defined back then. Manufacturers made hatches, sedans, sports cars, off-roaders, and supercars. Volkswagen made hatches for the masses, and Porsche would sell you either a Boxster, a 911, or a 959 and then later the Carrera GT. The idea of Porsche selling an off-roader was as ridiculous as PETA opening a chain of steakhouses.
