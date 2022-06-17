ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Undercover agent? The Mansory Feroza Edition is the perfect discreet SUV

topgear.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman tuner goes for turquoise paint and 887bhp for maximum subtlety…. Skip 9 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Are you an international spy? Do you need...

www.topgear.com

topgear.com

The Ferrari Purosangue SUV will get a nat-asp V12

And Ferrari will limit sales of the SUV to just one in five new cars it sells each year. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. During a very sober, very measured explanation of the company’s immediate future – carbon neutrality, cash flow, sales mixes and so forth – Ferrari reaffirmed its commitment to launch the Purosangue SUV in September 2022.
MotorAuthority

AMG One hypercar, Buick Wildcat EV concept, 2023 BMW X1: Today's Car News

After years of waiting, Mercedes-Benz AMG's One hypercar has finally arrived in production guise. AMG has managed to keep its promise of a road car powered by an actual Formula 1 engine, in this case the championship-winning engine from the 2015 F1 season. It powers the car together with an electric motor on the crankshaft and two additional electric motors at the front wheels.
MotorAuthority

2023 Bentley Flying Spur S goes for darker take on the luxury sedan

Following the launch of the Bentley Bentayga S, Continental GT S, and Continental GTC S, Bentley on Monday announced an "S" version of the 2023 Flying Spur sedan. Set to make its public debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed later this month, the 2023 Bentley Flying Spur S gets similar upgrades to the other Bentley S models. That means the focus is mainly on cosmetic changes, including darkened exterior trim.
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the NOCTA x Nike Air Hot Step “Black/University Gold”

Hot off the heels of the release of his seventh studio album HONESTLY, NEVERMIND, Drake is drawing our gaze back to his ever-growing signature line with. . Up next for the 6God’s is the release of the NOCTA x Nike Air Hot Step “Black/University Gold”, and after surfacing by way of leaked imagery in May 2022, we now have a look at the shoe’s official photos.
SlashGear

The Reason Why Jay Leno Will Never Own A Ferrari

Jay Leno is one of the most avid car enthusiasts on the planet, and his vast collection of rare cars is an object of envy for every petrolhead. Leno's Big Dog Garage, which is spread across hangars at the Bob Hope Airport in California's Burbank, has an active team of mechanics meticulously looking after each piece ranging from slick hypercars to vintage rides worthy of a spot under the Smithsonian's roof.
NewsBreak
Robb Report

The Jetpack Future Is Here, and It Could Transform Rescue Missions

Click here to read the full article. I pull the trigger and lock my arms straight against the hot thrust. But the jets strapped to my arms are pulling out. “Just lean on the system,” said Gravity Industries’ Richard Browning as I strap myself into his 50-lb. Jetsuit. That works but there is a knack to it—I mutter a Newtonian physics pep talk to remind myself of the action-reaction link between movements of my arms and my consequent movements through the air. But within a few minutes I can balance myself enough to feel the jets’ power slowly lifting me off the...
topgear.com

Chris Harris on... first car buying

There are few things more hateful than a journalist suddenly assuming that their alighting on a particular time of life means the rest of the world should suddenly have any interest in their ‘journey’. In the motoring world, this typically presents as road testing types whose normal interest in supercars suddenly switches to knowledge of Isofix access criteria the moment their firstborn arrives. As if no other human had ever before become a parent. Or had to buy a baby seat.
topgear.com

The BMW M3 Touring is the fastest ever estate around the Nürburgring

Unsurprisingly the upcoming M3 Touring is mighty quick, and we’ll see it at Goodwood FoS. Skip 5 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. You won’t be surprised to hear that the BMW M3 Touring is set to be...
hypebeast.com

Supreme and Nike are Connecting for a Shox Ride 2 Collaboration

You’ve got to tip your hats to Supreme for taking an unorthodox approach when it comes to their collaborative projects with. and Jordan Brand. Very seldom will the popular streetwear imprint lend its touch to trendy models like the Air Jordan 1, and instead it will veer off into the realm of the obscure by hand-picking models like the Shox Ride 2 as its next collaborative canvas. The black colorway was first spotted out in the Supreme’s Spring/Summer 2022 lookbook, and now we have a closer glimpse at them.
motor1.com

BMW M3 Touring laps the Nurburgring in 7:35.060

The BMW M3 Touring is officially the quickest estate ever around the Nürburgring Nordschleife by clocking a time of 7 minutes and 35.060 seconds. It takes the title from the Mercedes-AMG E63 S with a time of 7 minutes 45 seconds. The video above shows off the M3 development crew prepping for the record run and the driver pushing the vehicle around the track.
Truth About Cars

Rare Rides Icons: Lamborghini’s Front-Engine Grand Touring Coupes (Part II)

We return to our coverage of Lamborghini’s front-engine grand touring coupes today, and the story of the company’s first prototype. A teardrop-shaped two-door with sweeping lines and an angular rear, the 350GTV was the first passenger vehicle Ferruccio Lamborghini ever made. His past experience was as a successful businessman and builder of stylish Italian tractors at Lamborghini Trattori.
Motorious

Monotrack Bikes Are Awesome

We’d like to see more creative projects like this…. Sadly, the enthusiasm for motorcycles in North America seems to be waning with each passing decade. The pinnacle was probably the 1920s, so with a century of cooling off sometimes it seems like a lot of people just look at two- or three-wheeled transportation as a death wish and nothing more. That’s why we’re always on the lookout for creative bike builds.
topgear.com

Car control with Catie: how to jump a racing car

The take-off angle will determine how high you jump. The higher you jump, the longer the landing slope you need. During the first practice lap at the UK round of Extreme E last year, I was first on the ‘knife-edge’. What happened in the air was a shock – a stream of swear words as I took off and started to tip forward, all I could see was the ground. The only thing I could do was slam the throttle and let the front wheels pull me forward as I landed.
CarBuzz.com

Porsche Nearly Built A Minivan Instead Of The Cayenne

Porsche is celebrating 20 years of the Cayenne, and whether you love it or hate it, Stuttgart's SUV is responsible for saving the brand from certain death. Porsche is slowly pulling back the curtains to celebrate the Cayenne's existence and giving us the whole story behind the controversial SUV. We say controversial because segments and brands were more clearly defined back then. Manufacturers made hatches, sedans, sports cars, off-roaders, and supercars. Volkswagen made hatches for the masses, and Porsche would sell you either a Boxster, a 911, or a 959 and then later the Carrera GT. The idea of Porsche selling an off-roader was as ridiculous as PETA opening a chain of steakhouses.
