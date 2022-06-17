Undercover agent? The Mansory Feroza Edition is the perfect discreet SUV

Click here to read the full article. I pull the trigger and lock my arms straight against the hot thrust. But the jets strapped to my arms are pulling out. “Just lean on the system,” said Gravity Industries’ Richard Browning as I strap myself into his 50-lb. Jetsuit. That works but there is a knack to it—I mutter a Newtonian physics pep talk to remind myself of the action-reaction link between movements of my arms and my consequent movements through the air. But within a few minutes I can balance myself enough to feel the jets’ power slowly lifting me off the...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO