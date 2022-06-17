ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Three-vehicle accident led to traffic delays north of Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)

 2 days ago

On Thursday afternoon, traffic was impacted following a multi-vehicle wreck north of Santa Clarita. As per the initial information, the three-vehicle pile-up was reported at about 5:20 PM on northbound 5 Freeway near Highway 138 [...]

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

