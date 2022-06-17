ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Weather Authority: Isolated showers later today, then less humidity

Cover picture for the articleRADAR CHECK: We had isolated thunderstorms overnight across the northern half of the state, some were noisy with heavy rain. We have just a dissipating showers on radar at daybreak over the northwest counties, otherwise it is a warm, muggy morning with temperatures in the 70s. Look for a partly sunny...

FIRST ALERT: A welcome reprieve from the humidity!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The weekend started off on the hot and humid side, but relief is moving in as we speak! A cool front (more of a “comfy” front as Meteorologist Jill Gilardi says!) is moving across Alabama, bringing a dose of much-needed lower humidity that will stick around through early next week. This front will help lows to fall into the mid 60s for tomorrow morning -- if not upper 50s in some of our normally cooler locations! Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s for Sunday -- much more seasonable for June. So, though it will still be hot, the dry heat will be more bearable than the humid heat. Regardless, if you have any outdoor plans for Juneteenth or Father’s Day, make sure to slather on sunscreen: the UV index will still be running high. Enjoy the summer sunshine though!
Excessive heat warning for Alabama coast today

More above-average temperatures are expected in parts of Alabama on Saturday, and heat advisories are in effect for the southern part of the state. There’s even an excessive heat warning in place for parts of the coast, according to the National Weather Service, where the heat index could climb as high as 115 degrees today.
Downed trees, power outages reported across Alabama from Friday storms

A line of storms producing plenty of rain and strong winds along with some hail moved across central Alabama on Friday, causing some damage and power outages in several areas. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., predicting large hail and wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in a slight risk (2/5) for severe weather.
Heat advisories again for most of Alabama, but a little break coming for some

Hot and humid are again the main words in the forecast today for Alabama. Heat advisories will be in effect again today for much of the state. But a small break is coming. A front is expected to make its way through the state over the next two days, and it could bring some drier air behind it. It won’t cool off a whole lot, but it will feel a bit “cooler” thanks to lowered dewpoints, according to the National Weather Service.
Strong storms cause damage in central Alabama

Severe thunderstorm warnings had an impact in several areas across central Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and night with strong storms moving westward, staying south of Interstate 59. Wind gusts were reported to be 50 to 60 miles per hour and the storms included several reports of hail. A tree was...
Alabama in 60 seconds: Waterfalls

With all due respect to TLC, maybe chasing waterfalls is a good thing to do during blazing Alabama summers. Here is a minute’s worth of some of Alabama’s best waterfalls to cool you down and provide a little Zen until you can visit in person. Alabama waterfalls in...
‘Shockwaves’: Alabama, U.S. see increase in shootings with multiple victims

The church shooting in Vestavia Hills is the latest instance of increasing gun violence in Alabama, already one of the most violent states in America. Thursday night’s shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church is the second Alabama shooting to leave at least three people dead so far this year. Gun violence with multiple casualties is on the rise in Alabama and in the United States, according to federal experts.
Energy experts suggest keeping your thermostat at 78° in the summer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s heating up! Which means your energy costs are probably going up. Alabama Power says there are a few things you can do to manage energy efficiency. Things like attic insulation and keeping your thermostat set to around 78 F can make a difference. The...
How marriage rates have changed in Alabama

Compiled data on marriage rates in Alabama using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Originally published on giggster.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Alabama mother fed up with barrage of bats

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - A Daleville apartment complex is dealing with numerous bats flying around one particular building in the complex, from sundown until sunup. Residents at Deerfield Apartments are pleading for help. “It’s been going on for two years now,” Kiara Blanks, resident, said. Blanks tells News...
Diesel prices impact on Alabama farmers, food cost

ALABAMA (WTVM) - As gas prices continue to set new records, local farmers and farmer’s markets are getting hit hard by the rising fuel costs. The pain at the pump is top-of-mind for all Americans, but one industry that’s also feeling the effects of it is farmers. “The...
Alabama COVID-19 cases see a steady increase

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Just as in the rest of the country, Alabama’s COVID-19 positivity rate sees a steady rise in cases. Currently, the state positivity rate for the coronavirus is 19.7%, this time last month that rate was just 8%. In the Wiregrass, COVID cases are...
