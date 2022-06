The family of the 13-year-old fatally shot by a San Antonio police officer earlier this month is asking for the public's help raising funds for a funeral. The aunt of Andre "AJ" Hernandez Jr. told the Current the family started the GoFundMe so her nephew can have a proper burial. So far, the effort has raised $3,310, which is still short of its $9,500 goal.

