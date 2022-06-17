How Much Does Mental Training Affect Athletic Performance at the Highest Level?

FINA, the international governing body for swimming, voted Sunday to restrict the participation of trans women in elite women’s races, ESPN reports. The new policy will require transgender athletes to have completed their transition by the age of 12 in order to compete in women’s competitions. “This is not saying that people are encouraged to transition by the age of 12. It’s what the scientists are saying, that if you transition after the start of puberty, you have an advantage, which is unfair,” James Pearce, spokesperson for FINA president Husain Al-Musallam, told The Associated Press.
Comments / 0