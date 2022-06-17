How Much Does Mental Training Affect Athletic Performance at the Highest Level?

LCM (50-meter format) Start Lists Book (pre-meet) The United States won three gold medals and three bronze medals on night two of the 2022 FINA World Championships. Caeleb Dressel earned back-to-back world titles in the 50 butterfly, becoming the first American to do so. Dressel spoke to USA Swimming on his win saying it, “Feels good to get the first individual [gold] out of the way. It’s always the most nerve wracking. Feel like I executed well. Of course – you hear me say it a million times – it could have been better but that’s okay. It worked good tonight so I’m just happy for Michael. I didn’t know it was his first medal so it will be good to share the podium with him tonight.”

