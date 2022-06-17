ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Jon Snow could return in a Game of Thrones sequel — but does anyone want it?

By Tom Pritchard
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

Game of Thrones could be getting another spin-off, this time a sequel series following the adventures of Jon Snow after the events of the eighth season. This news comes from The Hollywood Reporter , and includes the teaser that Kit Harrington is set to reprise his role.

But, in the words of Jon Snow himself, I don’t want it. Game of Thrones crashed and burned in spectacular fashion during its final season, and it’s about time HBO realized that it should be left to the annals of television history.

The sequel series is reportedly in early development, and marks the third attempt at a live action Game of Thrones spin-off. The first, Bloodmoon, starring Naomi Watts, never made it past the pilot stage, while the Targaryen-themed House of the Dragon is set to premiere on August 21.

Those of you who haven’t placed mental blocks around the Game of Thrones finale will remember exactly what happened to Jon Snow (and if you've not seen it yet, spoilers follow ).

The final season saw Jon discover he was the true-born son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark, rather than Ned Stark’s bastard, and the only living character with any claim to the Iron Throne. Or what was left of it, at any rate.

Then, after killing Daenerys and preventing what felt like burgeoning genocide, Jon was imprisoned and exiled — sent to the north of the wall with the remainder of the wildlings.

Given that Jon’s fate was left open-ended, there are plenty of ways in which a sequel series could go — and some of them are even quite intriguing. For instance, we know that his cousin Sansa Stark has declared the North to be an independent kingdom, so there's potential there for conflict between Winterfell and the land beyond the wall.

We also know that the millennia-long winter north of the wall is finally thawing, which could entirely change the landscape of the region and provide plenty of opportunities for the characters to explore interesting areas and interact with fascinating creatures. What's become of the Giants, for instance? Do the Children of the Forest still exist?

But rich though the potential may be, I can't get remotely excited about the possibility of another sequel.

Oathbreaker

Game of Thrones was huge during its run, and the hype for the final season was electrifying.

However, the way things played out drove the entire franchise into the ground, to the point where one of the biggest TV shows of the 2010s, possibly of all time, disappeared from the pop culture consciousness.

There are no memes, no rewatch discussions, nothing. Only a bunch of very bitter people who can’t quite get over how much of a crapfest the final season was. There hasn’t been a backlash to a final season quite so immense since Lost ended. But unlike Lost, which was treated incredibly unfairly, Game of Thrones did deserve at least some of the reception it got.

It has been three years since the Game of Thrones finale blundered onto TV screens, and the time for a spin-off has long-since passed. People have stopped caring, and it means any related series faces an uphill battle — no matter how good it might end up being.

Had HBO been more proactive while Game of Thrones was still on the air, things might have been a little different.

For instance, we’ve already seen Amazon get to work on a bunch of spin-offs to The Boys . That comic adaptation is riding the popularity train at the moment, so whatever spin-offs Amazon greenlights should get an instant boost — even if, like the animated The Boys Presents: Diabolical anthology series, they aren’t all that great.

The wars to come

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pL1Qa_0gDmkzkt00

(Image credit: HBO)

House of the Dragon, to its credit, seems to be focusing on the better things about the Game of Thrones franchise. For one, it promises to feature a bunch of dragons that are bigger and badder than the trio from its predecessor, as well as majoring on the harsher sides of fantasy politics that made the first few seasons of Game of Thrones so compelling. But it still faces the stigma of being associated with the original series.

Other live-action spin-offs we know about will also be set before the events of Game of Thrones. They include 10,000 Ships (a.k.a. Nymeria) with showrunner Amanda Segel, 9 Voyages (a.k.a. The Sea Snake) with showrunner Bruno Heller, and Dunk and Egg (based on George RR Martin’s novella) with showrunner Steve Conrad.

Being prequels, all of these shows have the advantage that they don’t need to try to course-correct. The unnamed Jon Snow Show, meanwhile, will have to grapple with the fact that it’s set after such a derided finale, and try to figure out a way to make people care again.

Then again, this may give the Game of Thrones franchise the chance to fix some of the biggest mistakes of the final season. My main criticism is that the finale was rushed, with little explanation or context for how and why characters ended up where they did. A little bit more context, either told through flashbacks or an ongoing story, could be the perfect way to help retcon Season 8.

That said, the show is only said to be in early development as it stands, and there’s no guarantee that it will make it to even the pilot stage, let alone get a full season. Personally, I'm hoping it won't.

Next: Be sure to check out the 11 new shows and movies to watch this weekend .

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

4 New TV Shows to Watch This Week (And Just as Many Movies), From ‘The Old Man’ to ‘Evil’

This week pretty much has it all – it has Jeff Bridges leading a cool-sounding new series, the end of an exemplary season of Bill Hader’s “Barry,” a new show from Robert Redford and George R.R. Martin (!) and the return of our beloved “Evil.” Plus, there are more big new movies streaming this week than are in theaters, including a new Chris Hemsworth thriller, a Jennifer Lopez documentary and a pair of buzzy Sundance breakouts – one starring Emma Thompson and the other with Dakota Johnson. So, yes, a very good week indeed!
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Confesses That She Thought Arya Stark “Was Queer”

Click here to read the full article. One of the most memorable Game of Thrones scenes in a final season full of memorable scenes was Arya Stark getting it on with Gendry. Many were surprised that the hookup took place. Not the least of them was Maisie Williams, who played Arya. Williams told Teen Vogue she was “surprised” by her character’s choice on the eve of major battle. “The first time that I was surprised by Arya, I guess, was probably in the final [season] where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry,” Williams says. “I thought that Arya was queer, you...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kit Harrington
Person
Naomi Watts
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Jon Snow Spinoff Series Eyed By HBO

Click here to read the full article. As HBO is preparing to launch of a Game of Thrones prequel series, the network also is exploring a potential sequel centered around one of the original series’ most recognizable characters, Kit Harington’s Jon Snow, Deadline has confirmed. The project is still in exploratory stages, sources said. If the series come to fruition, it would chronicle the post-Westeros story of Jon Snow, aka Aegon Targayen, with Harington expected to reprise his role. The project, first reported by THR, would mark the first spinoff from and first sequel to the mega hit fantasy drama, which ran...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Mindhunter' Star Returns to Netflix Charts With Mysterious Thriller

There might never be a Mindhunter Season 3, but the show's cast is still busy making new movies and shows. After Hannah Gross starred in Mindhunter Season 1, she starred in the horror movie Disappearance at Clifton Hill, which was recently released on Netflix. The movie originally hit theaters in 2019 and picked up four nominations at the Canadian Screen Awards.
MOVIES
TVLine

Animal Kingdom's Final Season: Spoileriffic New Trailer Teases Two Big Returns and One Devastating Twist

Click here to read the full article. If the spoiler-filled trailer that TNT released Thursday for the sixth and final season of Animal Kingdom is any indication, the crime drama will be going out with a bang. A whole lotta bangs, as a matter of fact. In the action-packed clip, which you can watch in full above, we learn that not only is Denis Leary back as Deran’s ne’er-do-well father Billy, but against all odds, so is Grey’s Anatomy’s Scott Speedman as the late Baz (presumably in a newly created flashback). We also get a hint of the panic that ensues...
TV SERIES
Popculture

HBO Max Cancels Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

HBO Max announced on Friday that it has not renewed Raised by Wolves for Season 3. The sci-fi drama was executive produced by genre legend Ridley Scott, who also directed several episodes. Many fans were surprised to hear that the show was canceled after such a short run, and some are actively petitioning for it to be saved.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Game Of Thrones#Hbo#House#Dragon#The Iron Throne
TVLine

The Handmaid's Tale Gets Season 5 Premiere Date at Hulu — Serena Grieves, June Seethes in First Photos

Click here to read the full article. Charge up the cattle prod, Aunt Lydia: The Handmaid’s Tale will return this Fall. Hulu has set a Wednesday, Sept. 14, release date for the dystopian drama’s Season 5. The season will kick off with a two-episode premiere, then single episodes will follow weekly. In the Season 4 finale, Moss’ June lured Commander Waterford, aka her rapist, into the demilitarized zone between Gilead and Canada. Then she and a group of her fellow former handmaids chased him through the woods and killed him. June returned home only to say goodbye to her husband and baby daughter; at...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Decider.com

What Time Will ‘Father of the Bride’ Be on HBO Max? How to Watch the Andy Garcia Movie

In the ongoing quest to remake the ’90s remakes, a new Father of the Bride movie is coming to HBO Max this weekend. This time around, the titular father will be played by Andy García, stepping into the role previously played by Spencer Tracy and Steve Martin. Joining Garcia as his on-screen wife is the legendary Gloria Estefan The new cast and story offer a new spin to this classic tale—this is just any family planning a wedding, this is a Cuban-American Catholic family who values tradition above all else. But the bride (played by Adria Arjona) and her husband-to-be (played by Diego Boneta) are making things difficult.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things writers share weird new Vecna detail

Stranger Things spoilers for season 4, part 1 follow. Stranger Things' writers have addressed a "weird" detail relating to Vecna and his name. Fans of the Netflix series were introduced to the terrifying demonic being in the most recent episodes, though learnt in episode 7 that he is actually Henry Creel, the son of the wrongly-convicted Victor Creel.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things reveals secrets from new season 4 characters

Stranger Things season 4 may have bamboozled a fair few Netflix subscribers with its shifting character names. Russian prison guard Dmitri Antonov, portrayed by Game of Thrones' very own Faceless Man, Tom Wlaschiha, is also nicknamed 'Enzo' in the latest episodes, while Peter Ballard (Jamie Campbell Bower) was merely an alias for Henry Creel - son of Robert Englund's creepy Victor.
TV SERIES
NME

‘Stranger Things’ creators say they regret killing off new character

The creators of Stranger Things have expressed their regret over killing off a new character in the first episode of season four. Seven new episodes (or ‘chapters’) of the hit sci-fi fantasy landed on Netflix late last month, serving as the first volume of the current run. Two final instalments (titled ‘Papa’ and ‘The Piggyback’) will be released on July 1.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

2022 Summer TV Premiere Dates: A Schedule of Shows Premiering Soon

As the halfway mark of 2022 slowly approaches, summer TV is starting to roll out. Streamers, networks and premium channels have pushed out more TV shows than we’ve ever seen, enticing audiences to stay in during the hot summer months. Everything from comedies to dramas are scheduled to debut on the small screen over the next couple of months.
TV SERIES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy