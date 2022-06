Local health officials anticipate the recent wave of COVID-19 cases in Colorado is approaching its peak, if it hasn’t surpassed it already. PitCo returned to COVID metrics last seen in the January-February surge with a seven-day incidence rate surpassing 300 per 100,000 residents for the first time since mid February on June 11. As of Friday night, there have been 46 new cases over the past seven days with a peak of 56 on Monday, also a high since February. The 46 new cases represent a 17% positivity rate and include eight reinfections.

PITKIN COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO