ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

Paul McCartney plays magical mystery birthday show with Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi

By Chris Jordan, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 2 days ago

The Paul McCartney concert on Thursday , June 16, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford was more than just a show.

It was a three-hour magical mystery birthday tour of the last 65 years in the life of a music legend who still very much has it.

Rockers, ballads, odes to Beatles who have passed on, visits by Jersey friends Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi, two stadium “Happy Birthday” serenades, rain (not the Beatles song) and more made it a night to remember.

The thing is, McCartney, who will be 80 on Saturday, June 18, seemed to get stronger as the night went on. Macca delivered throaty yelps and jives on “Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five” and hearty howls on “Let Me Roll It.”

His yells on “Helter Skelter” still unnerve. McCartney ran up the riser to play piano on “Let 'Em In,” and kicked and skipped as he and his band, with Springsteen, were taking their bows as midnight approached.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FsWHm_0gDmix3r00

McCartney, who wears his still considerably wavy hair below the ears, is forever spry.

“80 is fine when you look 39,” read one fan's sign.

McCartney was a bit more talkative compared to previous tours, setting up and following songs with a few minutes of dialogue. He has an easy, conversational tone, and the stories, while some are familiar, do not get old. Jimi Hendrix looking for Eric Clapton to tune his guitar after he performed “Sgt. Pepper” is golden.

McCartney dedicated “My Valentine” to his  wife, Nancy Shevell, an Edison native. She was in the audience. A sublime “Something,” with a ukulele intro, was played to remember George Harrison; a gentle “Here Today” was for John Lennon.

“If you got something you want to say to someone and you're thinking I'll put it off to another time — don't,” McCartney said. “Get it said. Why not?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHene_0gDmix3r00

McCartney later performed virtually with Lennon on “I've Got a Feeling” from the “Let It Be” footage, which was re-edited by filmmaker Peter Jackson for the “Get Back” documentary. McCartney thanked Jackson for providing the Lennon vocals on the song.

The Beatle was unapologetic about performing a handful of newer songs, but the tracks fit nicely into the tempo of the night. “New,” from the 2013 album of the same name, was especially buoyant.

An acoustic segment featured a song, “In Spite of All the Danger,” recorded by the pre-Beatles band, the Quarrymen. “Love Me Do” was the first song the Beatles recorded for EMI, and McCartney told the audience he was nervous when producer George Martin asked him to sing lead so Lennon could play harmonica.

“When I listen to the record on the radio these days, I can still hear the terror in my voice,” McCartney said. “But not tonight.”

A number of fans were probably frightened that they would not make it into the stadium for the show due to backups on the roads and highways surrounding MetLife, and backups at the stadium entrances. Fans were getting out of pulled over cars on Route 3 and Route 120 as showtime approached.

Parking lot booth clerks waved fans into the stadium grounds, forgoing a parking fee,  starting around 8 p.m.

There wasn't a birthday cake on Thursday, but there were plenty of birthday surprises. Springsteen came on stage to duet with McCartney on “Glory Days” and ”I Wanna Be Your Man.” Click here to see it.

“We got a special surprise for you,” McCartney said. “A friend of mine, he's a local boy. I think you guessed it! I said you got to come and sing with us!”

“Here's to 80 more years of glory days!” Springsteen said.

Springsteen's appearance prompted the stadium to yell “Bruuuucce,” and, coincidently, it seemed to start the rain. The Boss, who playfully bowed down to McCartney, later came on to trade guitar licks on a show-closing “The End” with McCartney and guitarists Rusty Anderson and Brian Ray.

The exceptional band also features Abe Laboriel Jr. on drums and Wix Wickens on keys. There was also a three-piece horn section.

The crowd broke into a spontaneous rendition of “Happy Birthday” earlier in the night.

“Yeah, you're right, I got a birthday coming up,” McCartney said. “I'm not trying to ignore it, but ...”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7TYr_0gDmix3r00

More: Will the Paul McCartney show at MetLife Stadium be a hometown birthday party?

Later, Jon Bon Jovi led a second stadium serenade of “Happy Birthday” to McCartney. He gave balloons to the Beatles legend, too.

And yes, McCartney did perform the Beatles classic “Birthday.”

Three hours after the show began, the energy was still crisp.

“There's one thing that remains to be said,” McCartney said. “We'll see you next time!”

Setlist follows galleries

Paul McCartney MetLife setlist

  • Can't Buy Me Love
  • Junior's Farm
  • Letting Go
  • Got to Get You Into My Life
  • Come On to Me
  • Let Me Roll It
  • Getting Better
  • Let 'Em In
  • My Valentine
  • Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five
  • Maybe I'm Amazed
  • I've Just Seen a Face
  • In Spite of All the Danger
  • Love Me Do
  • Dance Tonight
  • Blackbird
  • Here Today
  • New
  • Lady Madonna
  • Jet
  • Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!
  • Something
  • Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTtXG_0gDmix3r00

  • You Never Give Me Your Money
  • She Came in Through the Bathroom Window
  • Get Back
  • Band on the Run
  • Glory Days
  • I Wanna Be Your Man
  • Let It Be
  • Live and Let Die
  • Hey Jude
  • I've Got a Feeling
  • Birthday
  • Helter Skelter
  • Golden Slumbers
  • Carry That Weight
  • The End

Subscribe to app.com for the latest on the New Jersey music scene.

Chris Jordan, a Jersey Shore native, covers entertainment and features for the USA TODAY NETWORK New Jersey. Contact him at @chrisfhjordan; cjordan@app.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Paul McCartney plays magical mystery birthday show with Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Paul McCartney once named a ‘hilarious’ Beatles song as his favourite

Every fan of The Beatles agrees that it’s hard to pick a favourite song. But this hasn’t stopped Paul McCartney from being asked numerous times which one he would pick.Considering he’s behind some of the band’s greatest tracks, it’s no surprise that McCartney doesn’t seem to have a fixed top choice. Over the years, the musician has name-checked several.However, it’s the song he selected during a 1988 interview with Mark Lewisohn that registers as his most unexpected choice.McCartney, who has turned 80 today (18 June), picked a B-side that featured on the original single of his very own “Let...
MUSIC
InsideHook

Paul McCartney’s Brother Recalls the Beatles’ Early Years

On June 6, 1962, 60 years ago this week, the very nervous, almost-Fab foursome of John, Paul, George and Pete entered EMI’s studios on Abbey Road in the St. John’s neighborhood of London for their first recording session under the recording contract that the already legendary producer George Martin had offered their rather green manager, Brian Epstein, on the label he was then managing, Parlophone, when the pair had met the previous February. But the group — who were tearing up the pub and club circuit in the north of England after a long, grueling stint in Hamburg, Germany, where they’d played eight hours a day, six days a week, honing their craft and becoming one of the tightest and rawest bands in the country — nearly didn’t make the cut during that first session.
MUSIC
musictimes.com

The Beatles Revelation: John Lennon, George Harrison Had Fistfight Due to THIS

The Beatles members John Lennon and George Harrison failed to maintain a peaceful workplace while working on the band's final album. The supposed peaceful album-making sparked concerns among the members as they had different issues in 1969. At that time, Paul McCartney got into his co-members' nerves due to his unreasonable demands.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Rutherford, NJ
Daily Mail

Paul McCartney turns 80! Yoko Ono, Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood lead the birthday tributes as the Beatles legend reaches milestone year

Sir Paul McCartney was greeted with a plethora of well wishes on Saturday as a host of celebrities wished him a happy 80th birthday. The Beatles legend will no doubt have certainly felt the love as family members and showbiz pals took to social media as they marked his milestone year with heartfelt messages and throwback videos and snaps.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Paul McCartney didn’t play on one Beatles song because he’d had a fight with John, Paul and George

Paul McCartney didn’t only write many of The Beatles’ greatest songs, but he played bass on them too.However, there was one song he passed up the opportunity to play on – not because he didn’t like it, but due to a fight he’d had with some of his bandmates.Reminiscing on the time the band recorded Revolver track “She Said, She Said”, McCartney, who turns 80 today (18 June), told Many Years from Now: “I’m not sure, but I think it was one of the only Beatle records I never played on.”He continued: “I think we’d had a barney or...
MUSIC
Showbiz411

Bruce Springsteen Helps Paul McCartney Celebrate 80th Birthday and “Glory Days” at Sold Out 3 Hour Show

Paul McCartney turns 80 on Saturday. Last night he played a three hour – plus show at Metlife Stadium in the Meadowlands. He never took a break or went to the bathroom. Maybe he had a drink of water. Looking young and robust as ever, Paul sang, danced, played all kinds of guitar and keyboards. He covered the Beatles history, his solo career, reminisced about how the song were written.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Shevell
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Jon Bon Jovi
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
John Lennon
Loudwire

The Huge Whitesnake Hit That Was Originally Written for Tina Turner to Use

Whitesnake's self-titled 1987 album marked a pinnacle of commerciality in heavy music as the band climbed the charts and sold out show across the globe on the back of massive hits such as "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love," the latter of which David Coverdale originally wrote with the intention of handing it to superstar singer Tina Turner to use.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

The 10 Best Paul McCartney Songs Post-Beatles

In the days of mixtapes and CD burning, Paul McCartney was one of those acts like the Fall and Wu-Tang Clan whose immense catalog concealed overlooked corners and underused trails the former Beatle himself had no interest in mentioning. Standalone singles with B-sides, album tracks composed with first wife Linda or Wings members, collaborations with Michael Jackson, Elvis Costello and a member of 10cc —McCartney’s career reveals an untrammeled curiosity about the wonder of human voices sharing a mic; about comic books and sci-fi escapism that his fan base would’ve recognized and appreciated; and, in a break from the promiscuity and grossness of his peers’ backstage practices, about energetic married sex.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metlife Stadium
American Songwriter

Bruce Springsteen Joins Paul McCartney for Two Songs on Stage in New Jersey

When you travel to New Jersey, it’s likely the name Bruce Springsteen will come up in conversation. He’s practically the King of the Garden State. But when you’re Paul McCartney, he doesn’t just come up in conversation—he comes up on stage to join you while you’re on tour. Indeed, The Boss met the Beatle on stage to perform two tracks with the knighted McCartney at his show in New Jersey on Thursday (June 16).
MUSIC
InsideHook

The Rolling Stones Just Covered The Beatles in Liverpool

According to a recent report in Ultimate Classic Rock, the Rolling Stones just played their first show in Liverpool in around 50 years. Evidently, the group felt that the moment was right for a grand gesture — in this case, playing a song composed by another legendary band with whom the Stones are perennially associated.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Ultimate Classic Rock

Watch Sean Lennon Cover the Beatles’ ‘Here, There and Everywhere’

Sean Lennon posted his own cover version of the Beatles' "Here, There and Everywhere" in honor of Paul McCartney's 80th birthday (June 18). "A little birdy told me this was one of [your] fav Beatles tunes," Lennon wrote in the video's description, referring to McCartney. "So Happy Birthday! Thank you for all the beautiful music. You have mine and the whole world’s undying love and respect. (This version is a bit rough because it’s such a pretty song I kept getting choked up...!)"
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
American Songwriter

Paul McCartney at Age 80: A Look at the Legendary Singer’s Career

Happy Birthday Paul McCartney! To celebrate the iconic musician’s 80th, we’re taking you through his career from the Beatles, to Wings, his solo albums, and beyond. Known for his melodic approach to bass-playing, McCartney is one of the most celebrated musicians of all time. His sound has evolved over his six-plus decades as a musician but one thing that remains the same is his ability to capture his audience with incomparable songwriting.
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Watch Chris Evans Get Swarmed by Puppies in the 'Best Interview of My Life'

Chris Evans and a bunch of puppies. It doesn't get any better than that!. The Lightyear star tried his best (keyword, tried!) to conduct an interview with BuzzFeed Celeb but the actor couldn't contain his focus and excitement, and rightfully so. Yes, he was easily distracted by a bunch of puppies and older dogs alike as he tried his best to answer questions about his upcoming Disney Pixar film.
PETS
American Songwriter

Exclusive First Look: Graham Nash & Chris Stills Cover Everly Brothers Song from New Compilation Album

The Everly Brothers‘ music catalog is being rediscovered with the release of a new compilation album, titled Hey Doll Baby, which features deep cuts and hit songs. Hey Doll Baby was the result of the Everly estates and Adria Petty, daughter of Tom Petty, wanting to shine a light on the musical legacy of Don and Phil Everly. Jason Everly, one of Phil’s sons, was particularly involved in this project alongside Adria. Together, they curated an album that best represents the soul of The Everly Brothers. Their efforts were also supported by Gibson Guitars who created a limited-edition Everly Brothers SJ-200 guitar. Read more about these recent releases HERE.
MUSIC
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy