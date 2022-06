(WSYR-TV) — As Father’s Day approaches, Governor Hochul announced today that a record number of New York workers used the paid family leave program to spend time with their children or care for an ill family member in the year 2021. After looking at data over the past four years, the rate in which men take paternity leave has increased every year since the program took action. Particularly, the use of paid family leave hits highest with low-and moderate-wage workers.

