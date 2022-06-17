ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison police respond to youth firing BB gun on north side

By Devin Rogan
 2 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they were called to the Northridge Terrace on the north side Thursday night after a juvenile was shooting pellets from a BB gun from his balcony.

According to the incident report, a neighbor called the police when they saw what looked like a long gun. They then heard a “pop” that led to their sliding glass door shattering.

The youth also shot another child in a non-vital area while they were “playing” with the BB guns.

When police arrived, they recovered the BB guns from the boy and issued him a juvenile restorative justice referral before leaving him with his guardian.

Police also took two BB guns and Copperhead BBs from the residence and kept them as evidence.

