The Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating a missing person. Jah Rajah (Rocky) Henry was last seen Tuesday at the Helm Lane Apartments, wearing blue jeans, black shoes, and white polo with light-colored horizontal stripes. Mr. Henry is 41 years old, 5’ 07,” and weighs 120 pounds. Mr. Henry has had a previous traumatic injury and can have trouble articulating words. If you have any information on Mr. Henry, please contact the Police Department at 903-885-7602.

SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO