Here's the latest from Worcester-area farmstands: PYO strawberries
millburysutton.com
2 days ago
BERBERIAN’S FARM — 68 Otis St., Northborough; 508-393-8079; https://www.facebook.com/Berberians-Farm-153136894701646/. The farm is open for the season. Plants and local produce available for purchase. CARLSON ORCHARDS — 115 Oak Hill Road, Harvard, 800-286-3916; http://www.carlsonorchards.com/. Orchards on 140 acres produce apples, blueberries, raspberries and more. Online ordering/curbside pickup...
BEVERLY FARMS/PRIDES CROSSING: Events include the home decorating contest on July 2; Family Picnic at Dix Park on July 3; and fireworks on July 4. Information: https://farmsprides4th.com/. BOSTON HARBORFEST: July 1-4. Head to Boston for live performances, a classic car showcase, pooch parade, fireworks and much more. Information: https://www.bostonharborfest.com/schedule/. Support...
CASTLETON, Vt. -- Lily Modica of Sutton was recently named to the Castleton University president's list for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year. PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Providence College has announced that five recent alumni have been offered Fulbright U.S. cultural ambassadorships for the 2022-2023 year, including Elisabeth Sudbey ’21 of Grafton.
HUDSON – Two popular long-running events returned to downtown Hudson on Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to pandemic restrictions. The Assabet Valley Chamber of Commerce once again celebrated community, culture and commerce on South Street with its 34th Hudson Community Fest. Concurrently, the Hudson Rotary Club’s 30th Skip...
There's so much to love about Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts. In fact, there's 50 acres of fun. If you haven't ever been to this ideal family spot, or haven't been there in many years like me, maybe you thought they only had ice cream. Nah, it's more like the Disney of the North Shore.
Rutland, Mass. — Days after Worcester celebrated its tercentennial, the town of Rutland celebrated their Tricentennial Saturday. 300 years ago, Rutland was officially established. The town, which is the geographical center of Massachusetts, held an entire day of events, starting with a pancake breakfast before the 300th anniversary proclamations and tricentennial countdown. Events also included the fire truck parade. Local towns also competed in a firefighter’s muster, which brought hundreds to the town common for what was a once-in-a-lifetime party.
For the second year in a row, Juneteenth will be officially celebrated in Massachusetts — a year after President Joe Biden deemed it a state and federal holiday. Juneteenth — also known as Freedom Day, Emancipation Day, Jubilee Day and Liberation Day in the past — commemorates the day in 1865 when the federal army reached Texas to ensure that enslaved people in the state were freed. Union Gen. Gordon Granger brought news of the end of the war and the Emancipation Proclamation, which had been signed more than two years earlier and could not be enforced in Confederate-controlled territory. He read a statement that all said enslaved people were free on June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas.
Escape the bigger cities and experience the vibrant town of Burlington, Massachusetts. While it is just a short drive away from Massachusetts' top attractions, Burlington is a destination in and of itself. In Yorkshire, England, the town of Bridlington is said to have inspired Burlington's name. However, this has never...
The city of Boston, Massachusetts, is known for the Boston Redsox and Fenway Park, the Boston Celtics basketball team, the Boston Harborwalk, the New England Aquarium, and other interesting attractions. But more than anything, this vibrant, culturally-diverse city is known for its food. People go there for – and perhaps...
Looking for cheap summer fun in Worcester and Shrewsbury? Check out our 11 ideas for completely FREE summer fun in Worcester, Massachusetts:. Check our our playground guide in the Worcester area for ideas!. 2. Get a book or two from Little Free Libraries in Worcester. Did you know that there...
They say lighting can’t strike twice (even though it can), but how about three times?. A Massachusetts woman became the third million-dollar winner at the same store in merely a few weeks. According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Brittany Briody of Saugus is the winner of a $1 million...
A popular Massachusetts eatery that specializes in Mediterranean cuisine was selected as the restaurant that serves the best sandwiches in the state in a new report from Eat This, Not That. The website published its list of the best sandwiches in every state on Friday, March 11. The publication determined...
Anyone trying to let loose and enjoy the most of what’s expected to be a sun-soaked summer and a cool, breezy fall can plan a trip to one of Massachusetts’ many carnivals and festivals. Listen to local Bay State artists take the stage with big-name acts like Stephen...
A viewer has shared video with sister station WCVB showing a bear walking through their front yard in Massachusetts. The video from the viewer's Ring home security camera shows what appears to be a black bear casually strolling from one side of the front lawn, across the driveway and to the other side of the yard.
Events Listing Beginning The Week Of June 17, 2022.
A popular Connecticut eatery was chosen as the spot that serves the best sandwich in the state in a new report from Eat This, Not That. The website published its list of the best sandwiches in every state on Friday, March 11. Eat This, Not That reported that the "Holy...
When I first moved to Boston, I would spend most evenings taking a walk. It was winter during the pandemic, and I was craving some sort of light. I found it in the Leonard P. Zakim Memorial Bridge. Some nights the cables would shine a bright blue, another night a grassy green. I always wondered: What do the colors represent?
TEWKSBURY — As part of the Tewksbury Public Library’s series Outdoor: Take A Hike Tewksbury, the library has partnered with the town Open Space and Recreation Plan Committee to provide trail walks on the open space conservation parcels in town. Walks are guided by Bruce Shick of the...
