Fargo, ND

Cousins with area ties anticipate fun homecoming as Great Race finishes in downtown Fargo

By Helmut Schmidt
DL-Online
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO — If there’s one thing Chris Brungardt and Jerome "Jay" Reinan have come to count on in all their years of running The Great Race , it’s the karma of their current car, a 1918 American LaFrance. It started as a fire engine, was chopped...

www.dl-online.com

DL-Online

The Great Race to make June 25 stop in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES — Highway 10 on the west end of Detroit Lakes will be quite a sight during the afternoon of Saturday, June 25, as about 135 classic cars come rolling through town en route to Peoples Park. "One of the cars is a 1916 Hudson," said Tom Seelye,...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kvrr.com

West Fargo Street Fair a big hit with community

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The West Fargo Street Fair gives people a chance to get out of the house and enjoy some art, food, and fun outside in the sun. In 2020 people say crowds were smaller than normal at the West Fargo Street Fair because of COVID-19, now restrictions have loosened, this year Fresh air, good food, and local vendors attracted dozens.
WEST FARGO, ND
internewscast.com

Fire at historic Fargo-area church deemed ‘suspicious’

HARWOOD, N.D. (AP) — A fire at one of southeastern North Dakota’s oldest churches is being investigated as “suspicious.”. The blaze at Maple Sheyenne Lutheran Church near Harwood was reported about 8 a.m. Friday by a passing motorist who saw smoke coming out of the windows. West...
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, June 19-29

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

WeatherTalk: Triple-digit temps during June are not common

FARGO — Since early last week, the forecast for today has been calling for temperatures to reach nearly 100 degrees. Triple-digit temperatures in our area during June are not common. Fargo has recorded twelve century-high temperatures during just seven June months since 1881. Grand Forks has recorded ten century-highs during just six June months since 1893. There were two last year on June 4 and 5, but the last time it was 100 degrees in June around here was in 1995 on June 17.
FARGO, ND
hpr1.com

A Light in the Dust: Pride in Fargo

When you passed through the intersection of Broadway and 2nd Ave North Friday evenings recently, you may have noticed a growing presence of colors, community engagement, and PRIDE. Yes; THAT Pride. While Fargo, North Dakota 'officially' celebrates pride for one week in August; a growing movement has pushed to bring...
FARGO, ND
newsdakota.com

Valley City Fire Fighters Helping A Golf Course

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) The Valley City Fire Department is helping the Valley City Town & Country Club Golf course keep their greens, green as they work on get their irrigation system fixed. Board members and Country Club workers would like to thank the city of Valley City and the...
VALLEY CITY, ND
DL-Online

Detroit Lakes social club has been providing 'A Place to Belong' for 25 years

DETROIT LAKES — It's been 25 years since A Place to Belong, the social club for area residents living with clinically diagnosed mental health issues, first opened its doors. A special birthday celebration for the club's members and staff was held on Friday, May 27, drawing a steady stream of visitors to the club located on the second level of the Graystone Annex, next door to Godfather's Pizza.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
wdayradionow.com

Several hundred without power near Fargo Davies High School

(Fargo, ND) -- A few hundred Cass County Electric Cooperative members are without power as the temperature rises in the Fargo area. The utility provider says an estimated 217 CCEC members in the Davies High School area are currently experiencing a power outage. The cause is unknown at this time.
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Between The Paiges: Best Rated Veterinary Clinics in Fargo!

Whether you have a pet already or you plan on getting one, regular health screenings are always encouraged. But there are so many veterinary clinics in Fargo, how can you decide which one to go with? Essentially it depends on four things. Species, cost, proximity, and emergency status. Two Rivers...
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Patsy Sumner

Patsy Lee Sumner, 84, was born in Detroit Lakes, MN, on June 1st, 1938, to Floyd and Ida(Lia) Gift. The family moved to Nebraska and Illinois, then returned to Detroit Lakes. Patsy attended Holmes School and then graduated from Detroit Lakes High School with the class of 1956. She worked part-time at Northwestern Bell Telephone during high school and then full time after graduation for the next thirty years. She was forced to retire because of the breakup of the Bell system and the closing of the offices. She then went to work for Hedahls. She helped to care for grandparents and then parents. She volunteered at First Lutheran Church for several years, helped care for several elderly friends, and attended monthly coffee time with graduate friends. She also worked for We-Fest for several of the early years.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
DL-Online

WeatherTalk: Tired of wind? Wait for July and August

FARGO — The Northern Great Plains is a windy place. Our region is well-known for its blizzards in wintertime, and this past winter was brought frequent blizzards to our region, often with more wind than snowfall. We have had our share of windy weather lately, and it will be windy for much of this hot weekend, as well. High wind in summer dries out the topsoil along with the grass and crops in the ground. On the other hand, wind keeps the air mixed up, which eliminates air stagnation problems and helps keep our region largely pollution-free.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Early morning Fargo duplex house fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews responded to a blaze just before 6 am this morning at 4834 51st St. S. When crews arrived, they found a large amount of fire coming from the roof and deck of the duplex home. The 16 firefighters were able to put...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Potato developed at NDSU now used for McDonald’s fries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The NDSU Agriculture Department has its fries and can now eat them, too. A potato developed at the university is now the star of a McDonald’s meal in the form of a French fries. The newest potato added to the ‘approved’ potato list by McDonald’s is the Dakota Russet.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

WeatherTalk: How rare is it to have triple-digit temps and humidity in June?

FARGO — Temperatures approaching and even exceeding 100 degrees are expected Sunday, accompanied by gusty southerly winds and humidity. This weather will prompt many people to exclaim they cannot remember it being this hot, or this hot in June, or this hot with humidity at the same time, or something about not having experienced this weather before.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Situation along highway 210 near Fergus Falls, MN

Fergus Falls, Minn. (Valley News Live) - More information on the ‘guns drawn’ situation along Hwy. 210 in Minnesota has come in. The original call came in around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 15 to the exit near Fergus Falls. Before scanner traffic indicated ‘guns drawn,’ dispatchers were...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Intact tombstones at an EGF dump have people concerned

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Alex Sethre was searching for rocks for his garden at a dumping site when he found something shocking. “I walked up there and I was very surprised to see full, complete tombstones just sitting there out in the open,” said Sethre. He said...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Quonset struck by lightning in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of lightning striking a Quonset around noon yesterday. The Sheriff’s Office, Oklee Fire Department, and Oklee Ambulance were dispatched to 32125 220th ST SE in Chester Township for a report of a Quonset fire.
POLK COUNTY, MN

