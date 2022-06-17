Cousins with area ties anticipate fun homecoming as Great Race finishes in downtown Fargo

Patsy Lee Sumner, 84, was born in Detroit Lakes, MN, on June 1st, 1938, to Floyd and Ida(Lia) Gift. The family moved to Nebraska and Illinois, then returned to Detroit Lakes. Patsy attended Holmes School and then graduated from Detroit Lakes High School with the class of 1956. She worked part-time at Northwestern Bell Telephone during high school and then full time after graduation for the next thirty years. She was forced to retire because of the breakup of the Bell system and the closing of the offices. She then went to work for Hedahls. She helped to care for grandparents and then parents. She volunteered at First Lutheran Church for several years, helped care for several elderly friends, and attended monthly coffee time with graduate friends. She also worked for We-Fest for several of the early years.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO