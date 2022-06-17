ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa celebrates Juneteenth in historic Greenwood District

By Kaitlyn Rivas
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ovOqz_0gDmfe4Z00

The Tulsa Juneteenth Festival continues downtown in the Greenwood District through the weekend.

June 19, 1865 marks the day Union troops arrived in Texas with news that the Civil War was over and all remaining enslaved people in Texas were free.

Communities across Texas began celebrating Juneteenth in 1866. There were parades, musical performances, cookouts, prayer gatherings, and so much more. The celebrations have spread throughout the U.S. since then.

Congress passed The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in June 2021, a day after the Senate passed the bill with unanimous consent. Biden signed the bill into law on June 17 — two days before Juneteenth.

Tulsa Juneteenth and the Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce are putting on this year's celebrations and it's happening in the historic Greenwood District.

The event is free to the public so Tulsans can come together as a community to commemorate the end of slavery in the U.S. Tulsa's festival also honors the legacy of Black Wall Street and the 1921 Race Massacre.

Organizers of the event say it's important to remember what took place at Black Wall Street and pay homage to those who lost their lives.

The Tulsa Juneteenth Festival will showcase dozens of Black-owned businesses, food trucks, and a kids zone.

For more information about Juneteenth or to know this weekend's lineup of events, click here .

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Nonprofit installs free AC units

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Nonprofit is helping people who don’t have air conditioning. The Tulsa Weather Coalition is giving and installing AC units for free to Tulsa County residents who are eligible. With soaring temperatures, having air conditioning is even more important. “Imagine living right now at...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Oklahomans preparing for one of country's largest Juneteenth celebrations

TULSA, Okla. — Organizers in Oklahoma are preparing for one of the largest Juneteenth celebrations in the country happening in Tulsa's historic Greenwood District. When you think of Juneteenth, you think of freedom, liberation and resilience. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. Federal troops...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Juneteenth Celebrations Kick Off In Tulsa

This year's Tulsa Juneteenth festival has already started on Greenwood Avenue and the fun continues on Friday and Saturday with all kinds of events for everyone. Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. News on 6's Kristen Weaver was live on Friday morning...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Commerce, OK
State
Texas State
Tulsa, OK
Society
Tulsa, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
KOCO

Greenwood District, areas across Oklahoma celebrating Juneteenth

People across Oklahoma are set to celebrate Juneteenth as the federally recognized holiday approaches. Juneteenth commemorates the day the last state was fully notified slavery was abolished – June 19, 1865, in Galveston, Texas. Because Juneteenth falls on a Sunday, it will be recognized federally on June 20. Below...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Independence Day#Slavery#Congress#Senate#Tulsans#Download
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Juneteenth festival kicks off Thursday in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Juneteenth Festival begins Thursday just north of downtown Tulsa. Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S., is on June 19 and is a federally recognized holiday. The event kicks off with a block party Thursday at 6 p.m. off the Historic...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Photo of Claremore Lake alligator released

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) released a photo of an alligator found in Claremore Lake in May. The 9-foot 6-inch alligator was found in the lake, after receiving reports from people who saw it. It was euthanized. While many were upset over the euthanizing...
CLAREMORE, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
Z94

Three Terrifying Oklahoma Haunted Historical Sites You Can Visit If You Dare!

These three terrifying Oklahoma haunted historical sites in the Cherokee Nation are among some of the strangest and scariest ghost stories in the Sooner State. All three have had reports of paranormal activity and have been examined by professional investigators, ghost hunters, and amateurs alike. Each tells tales of ghosts, strange happenings, and unexplained encounters with known and unknown supernatural entities.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Barbecue In Tulsa, Oklahoma?

When it comes to Tulsa, Oklahoma, the barbecue scene is one of the best in the country. There is so much variety in the barbecue coming out of Oklahoma, and the meat is incredibly fresh and locally sourced. Because I live about an hour away from Tulsa, we tend to visit the city a few times a month. Whether it's to see the live music shows or the gathering place, which is a big art walk, there is so much to do here.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Zoo Nights: On The Rocks

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo is offering an adults-only event with alcoholic drinks, train rides, animal demonstrations, and more. Friday, June 16, was the first night but the event is also being held on July 15 and August 12. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man shot and killed outside Tulsa QuikTrip

TULSA, Okla. — A man was shot and killed early Sunday outside a Tulsa QuikTrip, police said. Tulsa police responded to a shooting at 220 N. Gilcrease Museum Rd. just before 4:30 a.m. When police arrived, they found a man shot in the parking lot with no signs of...
TULSA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy