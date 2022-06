Evan McPherson did it again. The Bengals' star kicker made a 63-yard field goal at Paul Brown Stadium on Thursday to end their offseason program. "He kept his concentration and piped it right down the middle," special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. "He has to use his experiences that he had a year ago and become a self-starter. I think that's the one area he has to work really hard to improve. He has to be a self-starter. He has to be a better practice kicker."

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO