Love your lagoon: Discover restored San Elijo Lagoon with new trail connections

By Karen Billing Del Mar Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaltrans and SANDAG, with their community partner The Nature Collective, hosted a ribbon cutting and community exploration day on June 4 celebrating the San Elijo Lagoon’s completed restoration and new trail connections. Trail connections include the new pedestrian suspension bridge under the freeway at Manchester Avenue, over the...

Related
The Urban Menu

Our City: Best Hikes in San Diego

Hiking in San Diego means having a lot of options. There's something for everyone here, which may sound cliche, but it's true – from urban hikes to backcountry adventures, San Diego is an all-inclusive outdoor buffet year-round. Think of these five treks as appetizers to a wonderful, broad feast of trails inside San Diego County for the adventurer in all of us, whether the mood calls for a classic coastline exploration, a desert journey, or a desire for mountainous terrain. South Fortuna Mountain, Mission Trails Regional Park [caption id="attachment_6858" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo 82743972 © Sherryvsmith | Dreamstime.com[/caption] Distance: 5.5 miles Duration: 3 hours Difficulty:  moderate to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ranchosantafereview.com

San Diego interior designers seek donations to furnish home for Humble Design project

ASID members to help family emerging from homelessness; drop-offs at three sites in San Diego, Encinitas through July 10. The local chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers, San Diego (ASID), is partnering with Humble Design San Diego to design and furnish a home for a family emerging from homelessness and is asking for the public’s help.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

San Diego Weekend Guide: June 17-20 – Culture & Canines

Looking for a reason to make merry with summer’s official beginning just around the corner? Jump in for big celebrations of family and legacy this San Diego weekend. It’s the second year that Juneteenth – marking the day in 1865 that a group of former slaves in Texas learned of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation – has been a national holiday. Here’s some of the events on tap:
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Bitten by rattler deep in Baja mountains

Bob recalls, “I was getting pretty good mouthfuls of blood for a while, then everything seemed to coagulate.” Less than three minutes had elapsed since the time of the bite. He substituted the waist strap from his day pack for the flimsy string tourniquet, then helped Ray walk down to the edge of the water in the arroyo.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thelog.com

Historical Photo: Amusement Center, Mission Beach, San Diego

In 1925, sugar magnate John D. Spreckels built the Mission Beach Entertainment Center, now known as Belmont Park, as a way to promote his electric railway and stimulate real estate sales in Mission Beach. In 1925 the two main attractions of the park were the Giant Dipper Roller Coaster, a 2,600-foot-long coaster with two 18-seat passenger trains was built in less than two months, and The Natatorium, a salt-water pool later known as The Plunge swimming pool. Spreckels passed away a year after the park opened and granted the amusement park to the City of San Diego, according to the Belmont Park website. The center was a popular destination throughout the 30s and 40s, around the time this postcard was published, and in 1955 it was renamed, Belmont Park. In the late 60s, the park fell into disrepair and eventually closed in 1976. By 1988 the city allowed developers to turn the park into a commercial shopping center, and in 1990 after $2 million in repairs, the Giant Dipper was restored and became operational again. The coaster and the pool both remain in Belmont Park and are still operational.
SAN DIEGO, CA
smartertravel.com

The 10 Best Things to Do in San Diego

There are so many reasons San Diego is nicknamed “America’s Finest City”—and near-perfect weather tops the list. Because it’s 72 degrees and sunny pretty much all year round, the SoCal city is an ideal vacation spot whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or you just don’t want to worry about rain while you’re sightseeing. And there are so many sights to see. Although San Diego is best known for its beaches, it’s also filled with rich history and culture and is quickly becoming a top destination for foodies. Here are the 10 best things to do in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Encinitas 'Safe Parking Program' extended for 3 more years

SAN DIEGO — The safe parking program here in Encinitas has been extended for 3 years. CBS 8 spoke with people in the neighborhood on Thursday night who say they have concerns, but since it started last October, there have been zero incidents. "Never had any bad experience at...
ENCINITAS, CA
sdccblog.com

Harbor Drive Closing to Traffic for San Diego Comic-Con 2022

One of the biggest changes to San Diego Comic-Con in 2018 — the Harbor Drive closure to all traffic and to anyone except those with a valid San Diego Comic-Con badge — is back again for 2022. Harbor Drive will close to traffic (including bikes, scooters, and skateboards)...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ranchosantafereview.com

‘Concerts at the Cove’ series returns in Solana Beach

The city of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern will host the “Concerts at the Cove” series, which brings local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances for all ages Thursday nights from 6 to 7:45 p.m. June 23 to Aug. 25. The concert series...
SOLANA BEACH, CA

