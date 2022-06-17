Stolen Vehicle Leads to Arrest in Mount Pleasant

Leading a police chase while on a moped just two weeks after being sentenced for an earlier police chase has led to an Iowa City man’s arrest. Iowa City Police say they observed 27-year-old Carlos Garza of the Cole’s manufactured housing community driving a moped northbound on Riverside Drive near the Iowa City Municipal Airport just before 9:15 Friday night. Garza’s moped did not have a safety flag, so officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
Multiple people…two of them armed…were arrested outside an Iowa City nightclub early Sunday morning. Iowa City Police responded to a 9-1-1 hang-up at H Bar on South Van Buren Street just after 1:15am. Arriving officers report seeing a male on the ground following an assault. As police were looking for the assailant, one officer noticed 24-year-old Willie Dean III of 20th Avenue Place in Coralville leave the entryway of the bar while avoiding contact with police and gripping a heavy object in his waistline. Dean was captured despite ignoring officers’ commands to stop, and a 9mm Springfield XD pistol loaded with eight rounds with one chambered fell out of his pants. Dean is unable to legally possess a gun due to a previous 1st Degree Robbery conviction as a juvenile. He was arrested and charged with Dominion or Control of a Firearm as a Felon and Public Intoxication. If convicted, he faces a maximum of over five years in prison.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA (KWQC) - A man was arrested Saturday after police say he shot a man at the West Burlington Municipal Pool parking lot Tuesday. Cedar Rapids Police received a tip about his location in an apartment and conducted a search warrant, police said. Terence Gordan, 30, was found in the apartment and taken into custody by police.
Iowa City Police have arrested an intoxicated man they say threatened to shoot up a downtown Iowa City nightclub. Officers were called to El Ray’s Live & Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 1:15 Saturday morning for a subject making threats to a bouncer. El Ray’s staff told investigators that 27-year-old Earl Toomes had refused multiple requests to leave the club, then passed out next to the bar. Bouncers told Toomes to leave the bar one more time after they woke him up and he reportedly replied with, “I got guns and I will come back and kill you.”
A reported fight between two food delivery service employees at an Iowa City fast food restaurant has led to the arrest of a Cedar Rapids woman. Iowa City Police were called to Taco Bell on Highway 6 East just after 8:00 Thursday night for a fight between two Doordash drivers. One of the alleged participants, 23-year-old Madeleine Lusambo of Roemig Street SW, reportedly told investigators that nothing happened. The other party had already left the scene.
An armed robbery was reported Friday morning at a truck stop near West Liberty. According to Muscatine County scanner traffic, law enforcement responded to an armed robbery at the Jay Brothers truck stop at the West Liberty exit on Interstate 80 just after 11:30am. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male. He was last seen driving a black Ford pickupNorthbound on Garfield Avenue.
An airplane made an emergency landing near Riverside Friday night. According to Washington County Communications, the plane made an emergency landing on Riverside Road near 180th Street just before 6:30 Friday night. Two Washington County deputies responded, and dispatch records show the officers were able to assist the pilot in getting the plane back into the air.
A Springville man pulled over in Solon for defective plate lights was taken into custody when he allegedly was driving under the influence. Police say the incident occurred Tuesday morning a little after 2:45 am. 42-year-old Zachary Kriz of Springville was stopped near the intersection of Market and 3rd Street because the rear license plate on his 2005 Jeep was not lit, and the plate wasn’t visible because he had a tinted license plate cover.
During the month of June, detectives from the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force have been conducting an investigation into reports of methamphetamine trafficking in central Burlington. Detectives purchased methamphetamine, on two occasions, from a suspect who had been identified during the course of investigation, according to a Friday release from...
At approximately 1:44 p.m. Thursday, June 16, the Washington County Communications Center received a report of a three vehicle wreck with injuries that blocked the roadway, near the main entrance to the Ainsworth Four Corners located at 3112 Highway 92. Upon investigation, it was determined that a white 2014 ,...
A local transient with a history of theft convictions is back behind bars after allegedly sticking a bottle of liquor down his pants while shoplifting. 46-year-old Paris Alexander Sr., who lists his address as CommUnity Crisis Services on Gilbert Court, was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 9:00 Thursday night. Iowa City Police say Alexander can be seen on security video putting a bottle of Hennessy down his pants and walking out of the South Gilbert Street Kum & Go without paying on April 26th. The Hennessy is valued at $47.04.
An Iowa City man has been fined over $350 for assaulting patrons at a downtown restaurant patio. Iowa City Police were called to Mickey’s on South Dubuque Street just before 8:45 Wednesday night for a subject throwing things at customers in the outdoor dining area. 28-year-old Dequan Miles of...
One person was injured in a motorcycle accident between Riverside and Kalona Friday night. Kalona emergency responders arrived at Highway 22 just east of Palm Avenue just after 7:30pm. Washington County Communications indicates the motorcycle driver was transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics with unspecified injuries. No...
West Burlington, IA- Authorities have identified the man who was shot in the parking lot of the West Burlington Pool. According to the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigations, at about 4:45 PM Tuesday, The West Burlington Police Department received reports of shots fired at the West Burlington Pool. Upon arrival,...
A traffic stop for an equipment violation has led to the arrest of an Iowa City man for meth possession. Police stopped 40-year-old Brandon Lefever Sunday just before 11pm because of a defective driver’s side brake light. During the ensuing encounter, a K9 conducted an open air sniff around the vehicle and indicated that narcotics were inside.
Iowa City Police deployed two armored vehicles to serve a warrant regarding recent shootings. In a release from the Department, at approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday the Iowa City Metro Special Response Team served the search warrant related to recent shooting incidents at 1019 Carver Street. In order to protect both...
Two Iowa City men were taken into custody Wednesday morning after allegedly being caught cutting a bike cable and stealing a bike from Trowbridge Hall. According to the arrest reports, the incident occurred just before 8:30. 30-year-old Willie Collins of Oakcrest Street and 29-year old Gregory Echols were reportedly observed by witnesses cutting a cable lock on a Trek bike and riding away with it. The two were located about a block away, with Collins riding the bike. He allegedly admitted cutting the lock and taking the bike.
