Monday is a federal holiday as the country observes Juneteenth, which celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. Locally, there are several events this weekend honoring Juneteenth, which became an official holiday in Virginia in 2020 and federally last year. This morning at 10 a.m., there will be an unveiling of a new historical marker at the Dumfries Slave and Free American Cemetery at 3990 Cameron St. in Dumfries.

DUMFRIES, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO