Spoken Word Event Planned for Juneteenth Finale

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office made a felony arrest last week, solving a stolen vehicle case. Just after 1a.m. on June 9th, officers were alerted to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1600 Grid of 265th Street near Oakland Mills. It was reported that a male subject had stolen a blue 2005 Chrysler 300 from a residence and fled. Officers attempted to locate the suspect at a Mount Pleasant apartment complex. Authorities were able to locate, identify and arrest 23-year-old Edward “JT” Antwan Easley of Mount Pleasant. Easley was charged with theft in the second degree, a class D felony, and given a citation for operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license. Easley was transported to the Henry County Jail without incident. The Mount Pleasant Police Department assisted with the investigation.
