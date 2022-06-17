Spoken Word Event Planned for Juneteenth Finale

It was a couple of decisive games in Packwood on Thursday with the Winfield-Mt. Union summer teams traveling to face Pekin and both schools ended in a split. The WMU softball team had their way in an 11-1 win over the Panthers (5-8) with the Wolves scoring in five of six innings. It was a hit parade for the road team finishing with 17 knocks headlined by a 3-for-4 with one RBI night from Makiah Lower. Josie Nelson connected on three singles, Keely Malone brought in four runs and scored twice, and Jobey Malone went yard on a solo shot. Lower tossed all six innings in the circle giving up no earned runs on three hits and no free passes. The Wolves improve to 5-7 overall and in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference.

