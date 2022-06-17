ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IA

Spoken Word Event Planned for Juneteenth Finale

By Jerry Edwards
kciiradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last night of the official Juneteenth Celebrations in Washington will be this Saturday and it’s going to be capped off with a kid...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Free Speaking Event for Author Rachelle Chase at the Library.

Before the book signing at Cafe Dodici, nationally renowned author Rachelle Chase will be giving a free presentation today at the Washington Public Library to discuss her new book “Lost Buxton”. Library Director Cary Ann Siegfried says that this presentation today is a can’t miss event. “I...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Citizen Recieves Governor’s Volunteer Award

Brent Kromrie of Washington received a Governor’s Volunteer Award from Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg during a special recognition ceremony held at Indian Hills Community College. Kromrie, a volunteer and board president for Main Street Washington was honored with an Individual award by Main Street Iowa for his outstanding commitment and service.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Keota Council Talks Pool Plans and More at Monday Meeting

The Keota City Council will meet in regular session Monday. On the agenda are a discussion of a YMCA proposal for management of the Keota Municipal Pool and utilities for the pool, a discharge prohibition ordinance and wages and hours information for the Wilson Public Library. The meeting will be held at 7p.m. Monday at Keota City Hall.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Local Archer Competes at Illinois S3DA State Tournament

Washington’s own Jonathan Moore has continued his archery season into the summer and recently competed in the Illinois S3DA State 3D Tournament at Rend Lake. The incoming senior competes for the Flint River Archery Club based out of Burlington and they are registered out of Iowa and Illinois. Moore shot a total of 25 rounds of target archery in the timber and finished with a final score of 180 to place fifth overall. That showing was good enough to qualify for the National S3DA Tournament also held at Rend Lake this weekend.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Country Club to Host the Washington Fire Department Golf Tournament

A date has been set for the annual Washington Fire Department Golf Tournament. The date for the event has been set for Saturday, July 30th with registration set to begin at 8am. The tournament starts at nine at the Washington Golf and Country Club, 1732 Country Club Rd. The registration fee per person is $50, which includes lunch and if you would like to rent a cart for the day it will be an extra $20.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Lone Tree Seeks to Fill Council Vacancies

The City of Lone Tree has two vacancies on their city council. The seats were previously held by Dave Wageman and Brad Pearson. The terms for both expire December 31st, 2023. The Lone Tree Council has elected to fill the vacancies by appointment, but the electors of the City have the right to file a petition requiring that the vacancies be filled by special election. A valid petition would have to be filed with the Lone Tree City Clerk.
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Corn Crib Burns Down in Washington County

Authorities responded to a barn fire early Thursday morning. Just before 1a.m. a Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy reported a barn fire south of the residence at 2064 Larch Avenue. Kalona Fire, Riverside Fire, Washington Fire and Alliant Energy responded. Kalona Fire Chief Jerry Zahradnek describes the scene, “Well it...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

National Chicken Restaurant Bringing Second Location to Iowa City Metro

On the heels of the Iowa City metro getting its first Raising Cane's location, a national competitor is about to bring its second location to the area! With a location already up and running at 750 Coral Ridge Ave. in Coralville and 13 other restaurants in Iowa, Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen has cleared an early hurdle to develop and build an Iowa City location. Iowa City's Board of Adjustment voted 4-0 for a special exception for a two-lane drive-through for the fried chicken restaurant last week. Jam Investments LLC, the owner of the site, now needs to get approval on its site plan review.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Woman Arrested

On Wednesday the Washington Police Department was called to 505 S 11TH Ave to check for a subject that was wanted out of Washington County. Twenty-four-year-old Taylon Del -Trece Goodwin, was arrested after her pretrial release was revoked. Goodwin was originally charged with 2nd Degree Robbery and 3rd Degree Kidnapping and is currently being held on a $20,000 cash only bond. The initial arrest was made in February after Goodwin assaulted and stole the victim’s purse. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Opening Night for Mary Poppins

The opening night for Mary Poppins is finally here as the Washington Community Center is set to host the newest musical produced by the Washington Community Theater. Both the Friday and Saturday shows this week will be at 7:30pm with the Sunday matinee set for 2:30pm. The Community Center will...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Strong Pitching Propels Washington Softball in Split with Grayhounds

While the baseball doubleheader was postponed, the softball games between Washington and Burlington continued on last night with the road Demons managing the split on what has been a productive week. As heard on KCII, both pitchers were in control in the first game with Bella Salazar and Saydee Plummer...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

The WACO Foundation Hosts Golf Outing in Wapello

The WACO foundation is hosting its 2022 Golf Outing. This year’s 4 person best shot event will be at the Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club near Wapello on June 25 with registration at noon and a Shotgun Start at 1 pm. Registration is $300 per team. Admission includes:...
WAPELLO, IA
kciiradio.com

Wanted Washington Man Turns Himself In

43-year-old Christopher Robert Reed of Fairfield, IA turned himself in on Monday to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear at a pretrial conference for charges of two counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death. The original incident as reported by KCII occurred on March...
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Three Car Wreck at Ainsworth Four Corners

At approximately 1:44 p.m. Thursday, June 16, the Washington County Communications Center received a report of a three vehicle wreck with injuries that blocked the roadway, near the main entrance to the Ainsworth Four Corners located at 3112 Highway 92. Upon investigation, it was determined that a white 2014 ,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Double-Digit Fourth Launches Wildcats in Blowout of Bulldogs

It took awhile for the offense to get going, but when it did, it never stopped for the Columbus Community softball team on Thursday when they downed Mediapolis 11-0 in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference matchup. The Wildcats led just 1-0 in the fourth when the bats exploded for a...
MEDIAPOLIS, IA
kciiradio.com

WMU Softball Crush Pekin, Panther Baseball Return Favor

It was a couple of decisive games in Packwood on Thursday with the Winfield-Mt. Union summer teams traveling to face Pekin and both schools ended in a split. The WMU softball team had their way in an 11-1 win over the Panthers (5-8) with the Wolves scoring in five of six innings. It was a hit parade for the road team finishing with 17 knocks headlined by a 3-for-4 with one RBI night from Makiah Lower. Josie Nelson connected on three singles, Keely Malone brought in four runs and scored twice, and Jobey Malone went yard on a solo shot. Lower tossed all six innings in the circle giving up no earned runs on three hits and no free passes. The Wolves improve to 5-7 overall and in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference.
PACKWOOD, IA
kciiradio.com

Stolen Vehicle Leads to Arrest in Mount Pleasant

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office made a felony arrest last week, solving a stolen vehicle case. Just after 1a.m. on June 9th, officers were alerted to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1600 Grid of 265th Street near Oakland Mills. It was reported that a male subject had stolen a blue 2005 Chrysler 300 from a residence and fled. Officers attempted to locate the suspect at a Mount Pleasant apartment complex. Authorities were able to locate, identify and arrest 23-year-old Edward “JT” Antwan Easley of Mount Pleasant. Easley was charged with theft in the second degree, a class D felony, and given a citation for operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license. Easley was transported to the Henry County Jail without incident. The Mount Pleasant Police Department assisted with the investigation.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Six Ravens Selected All-Superconference

Following the spring sports season, the Southeast Iowa Superconference has announced their soccer All-Conference teams and six Hillcrest Academy Ravens were recognized. Hillcrest junior Grant Bender was a first team defensive selection. Bender helped anchor a back line that allowed Hillcrest to post three defensive shut outs during the year.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Early Runs Help Huskie Baseball, Softball Falls to Falcons

A short drive to Letts was on the docket for the Highland summer teams on Thursday with the Southeast Iowa Super Conference showdowns concluding in a split. The Huskie baseball squad put up some early runs against the Falcons (3-11) and sustained a lead throughout for a 5-1 victory. The offense had just four hits, but Connor Grinstead knocked in three runs on a double while Trevor McFarland and Logan Bonebrake each brought in tallies. Bonebrake picked up the win on the hill tossing four innings of one run ball (unearned) on one hit and striking out seven. Highland improves to 14-1 overall and 9-1 in the SEISC.
LETTS, IA

