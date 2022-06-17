Upstate New York company to lease Del Mar Horsepark
By Luke Harold Del Mar Times
Special events management company Hits LLC has been awarded the lease to Del Mar Horsepark, after a different company that submitted a winning proposal could not agree on terms. The company, based in upstate New York, said in a news release that it wants to reopen horsepark in 2023....
DEL MAR, Calif. — In the infield at the San Diego County Fair behind the main concert stage and next to the kiddie rides, fairgoers can find tiny homes. Offering a range of sizes from the ADU, or Accessory Dwelling Units at 400 to 1200 square feet to small homes up that are 40 feet long.
ASID members to help family emerging from homelessness; drop-offs at three sites in San Diego, Encinitas through July 10. The local chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers, San Diego (ASID), is partnering with Humble Design San Diego to design and furnish a home for a family emerging from homelessness and is asking for the public’s help.
Understaffing and mismanagement have significantly slowed San Diego’s investigations into leaking sewage, illegal fences, barking dogs and other code violations across the city, according to a new audit released June 9. The city’s backlog of cases approximately doubled between January 2018 and January 2021, from 3,178 to 6,306, the...
San Diego's Grind & Prosper Hospitality (Miss B's Coconut Club, Louisiana Purchase) has unveiled Coco Maya, a Caribbean-inspired restaurant and rooftop lounge now open in Little Italy. Local restaurateur Peter Cich, who also has ownership interests in The Duck Dive, PB Shore Club, PB Fish Shop and is the founder...
Summer is San Diego’s love language and it’s kicking off next week so we’ve pulled together a list of things to do to keep your little ones entertained and smiling all season long. Grab the sunscreen and get ready for a fun-filled, adventure-soaked summer. 1. Go berry...
June 19, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A change in the state’s funding formula threatens to force Noah Homes in Spring Valley to evict 40 percent of the residents it houses, all with intellectual and development disabilities (I/DD). Now San Diego County Supervisor Joel Anderson and Chairman Nathan Fletcher are joining forces to urge the state to change its policy.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped for the fourth consecutive day Sunday following a run of 19 increases in 20 days, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $6.345.
There are so many reasons San Diego is nicknamed “America’s Finest City”—and near-perfect weather tops the list. Because it’s 72 degrees and sunny pretty much all year round, the SoCal city is an ideal vacation spot whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or you just don’t want to worry about rain while you’re sightseeing. And there are so many sights to see. Although San Diego is best known for its beaches, it’s also filled with rich history and culture and is quickly becoming a top destination for foodies. Here are the 10 best things to do in San Diego.
Yelp! chooses a bakery in downtown San Diego as the best in America! Store owners and life partners Jeffrey Brown and Jenny Chen opened the East Village loft bakery IZOLA at the start pandemic, after developing a love for baking while under lockdown. They explain on their website:. Jenny +...
June 17, 2022 (San Diego) – The U.S. Senate held a hearing this week on dire water shortages in the West, including critically low water shortages at the Colorado River, which provides water to cities across the Southwest including San Diego. As Senators sought solutions including acceleration of infrastructure projects, one bright spot came in testimony from San Diego County Water Authority’s general manager Sandra L. Kerl, who illustrated how our region’s investment in innovation, conservation and water reclamation have provided sustainable water solutions in a model that could be emulated in other areas.
They've been part of the American Dream, Southern California style for decades. But verdant lawns are disappearing more and more thanks to shrinking water supplies. The Golden State is now in its third year of drought. A study published by the journal Nature Climate Change in February found this is the worst drought in what is now the western United States in 1,200 years.
One of the biggest changes to San Diego Comic-Con in 2018 — the Harbor Drive closure to all traffic and to anyone except those with a valid San Diego Comic-Con badge — is back again for 2022. Harbor Drive will close to traffic (including bikes, scooters, and skateboards)...
SAN DIEGO — Homes that would typically fly off the market aren't anymore and this appears to be a new trend for San Diego. "When inventory is low prices remain up but right now we’re seeing a vast increase in the interest rate that many people are bumped out of the market, they just can’t afford the houses," said Frank Powell.
