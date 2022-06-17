ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upstate New York company to lease Del Mar Horsepark

By Luke Harold Del Mar Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpecial events management company Hits LLC has been awarded the lease to Del Mar Horsepark, after a different company that submitted a winning proposal could not agree on terms. The company, based in upstate New York, said in a news release that it wants to reopen horsepark in 2023....

