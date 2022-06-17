ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Real Deal: What types of transportation are seeing biggest booms in New York?

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FfkgQ_0gDmcDXh00

New Yorkers have several options for getting around. News 12 's Kristie Reeter gives us The Real Deal on what types of transportation are seeing the biggest booms - especially with the high gas prices.

Train, car, subway, even bike! New York has many options for commuting all over the state. But everything shifted during the pandemic, and as News 12's partners at Investopedia found, we are not even close to pre-pandemic levels.

News 12 Pump Patrol Tracker

"We saw a big increase in commuter traffic in the month of May. When we looked at Metro-North, that was up 10.3% but still about 66% of pre-pandemic levels. When we look at the LIRR, that was up 7.7%. And we know subway traffic is around 60% of pre-pandemic levels," says Caleb Silver.

When it comes to cars, Silver says bridge and tunnel traffic in and out of the city is pretty strong.

"It is almost all the way back to pre-pandemic levels. That said, these high gas prices are causing folks to think twice about filling up, we saw about a 5% reduction in fill-ups across the country and in New York state in just the last few weeks," says Silver.

Tell us how much you paid for gas: Long Island | Westchester | Hudson Valley | Bronx | Brooklyn

Meanwhile, it looks like we are seeing a bike boom.

"It is still hard to find a bike, a new bike, in New York City and also hard to find a used bike in New York City. There has definitely been a bike boom," says Cory Epstein, a spokesperson for Transportation Alternatives, pushing for safe streets for those looking to get around without a car.

They are even helping with a statewide effort to make biking safer and easier.

"Right now, gas is really expensive, congestion is horrible, and we have a bill in Albany that if it becomes law is going to allow cities across the state from New York City to Buffalo, make it easier for people to have streets that are inviting, welcoming and safe to ride a bike," Epstein says.

Switching just a few trips to a bike could save you big. Switching five trips a month that are 10 miles each to a bike could save you just under $10 a month - that's $117 a year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Vote could spike NYC rents for 1 million apartments

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The rent for around 1 million apartments across New York City could soon go up. The Rent Guidelines Board is scheduled to vote Tuesday on proposed increases. In a preliminary vote, the board already approved 2-4% increases on 1-year leases and 4-6% increases on 2-year leases in for rent-stabilized units. Rent in regulated […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Many Hudson Valley Drivers Break This Law Every Single Day

I'm not from this state but I've officially been a New York resident for about 5 years now. If there's one thing I have learned during my time in New York it is that the drivers are are of a different breed. I am originally from the Midwest and the stereotype for New Yorkers is that we're rude and always in a hurry to get somewhere. I will say that I've met my share of rude people here but I wouldn't say there aren't more than anywhere else I have lived. The second part is true though. New Yorkers generally seem to be in a hurry. That observation is not just limited to New York City. I've noticed the need for speed in the Capital Region as well as here in the Hudson Valley. Everything moves faster here. Speed and efficiency is great for service at a restaurant but when it is on the roadways it can cause some issues.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Experts say this is New Jersey’s best Chinese restaurant

Are you a big fan of Chinese food? We bet you are. We all are. If you're a New Jersey foodie, you will want to try the food at the best Chinese restaurant in New Jersey. Now, all we need to do is determine which New Jersey Chinese restaurant is the one that rises above the rest. And for that, we turn to the experts. Not too long ago, 24/7 Wall St. named their choice as the best.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Traffic
City
Buffalo, NY
rew-online.com

Kushner Breaks Ground on One Journal Square in Jersey City￼

Kushner has broken ground on its ambitious One Journal Square project in Jersey City, beginning work on a nearly $1 billion mixed-use development that will create more than 2 million square feet of residential, retail, amenities, parking and open space in the heart of the historic and well-connected Journal Square neighborhood.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
nypressnews.com

Flight cancelations continue to plague travelers nationwide

NEW YORK — It’s been a travel nightmare this holiday weekend for many people flying in the United States. More than 4,000 flights have been canceled nationwide since Thursday. On Saturday, there were 64 cancelations at LaGuardia Airport, 61 at JFK Airport and 60 at Newark Airport. Some...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commuting#Traffic Congestion#Bridge And Tunnel#Bike Boom#New Yorkers#Investopedia#Lirr
rew-online.com

Construction starts in latest multi-story logistics facility in The Bronx

Turnbridge Equities (Turnbridge) and affiliates of Dune Real Estate Partners LP (Dune) have commenced vertical construction on Bronx Logistics Center, a Class A, last-mile logistics facility totaling 1.3 million square feet in the Bronx, New York. Benefiting from immediate proximity to the region’s major transit arteries, I-95, I-87, I-278, and I-295, the facility offers tenants access to 17 million consumers within a 30-minute drive across the greater New York City market.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Daily Voice

NJ Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in North Jersey. The River Palm Terrace — in business for more than 35 years — was named the best steakhouse in New Jersey by Eat This Not That.
RESTAURANTS
adafruit.com

Juneteenth Events at NYC Parks

Get outside and celebrate Juneteenth across Brooklyn, Manhattan, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island!. Join us and our partners and friends in celebrating Juneteenth at concerts, workshops, Urban Park Ranger tours, and other celebrations at parks across New York City!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
todaynationnews.com

NYC faces housing crisis, rent stabilization law extended

New York CityrentThe rent stabilization law will expire on July 1, and the city council passed a bill on the 16th, confirming that New York City is facing a housing crisis that still requires rent controls on rent-stabilized apartments. is, thus the extension of New York City rent stabilization legislation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

85K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy