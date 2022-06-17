ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's Next Crisis: Wrecking American Trade | Opinion

By Ron Estes
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Negotiating new trade deals for American workers and consumers has taken a back seat under the Biden...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 129

A.dose.of.logic
2d ago

By cutting domestic manufacturing, being a walking mat for China and the EU, biden has made our beds. We're going to be standing in bread lines our dollars value will disintegrate and billion dollar companies with buy up every home and property you default on. We will own nothing pretty soon. Instead of thinking this is a conspiracy, try watching what the people with money are doing/saying.

Reply(9)
108
Topper Thompson
2d ago

They want the Rich and the Poor Only! Then No Troubles from Middle Class pure Power Grab for a One World Order!! Biden Democrats ALREADY PAID THE 15% WORLD TAXS FROM AMERICAN CITIZENS FOR IT!!!

Reply(1)
46
Eye Demand!
2d ago

Biden’s daughter says she and her dad showered together and that experience hyper sexualized her. Isn’t that a felony in Delaware?

Reply(6)
65
Related
Salon

Largest-ever Medicare premium hikes: Biden just handed a huge “gift to McConnell” ahead of midterms

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Biden administration quietly announced last week that it will leave in place one of the largest-ever Medicare premium hikes for the remainder of 2022, despite federal health officials' decision to restrict coverage of the expensive and potentially ineffective Alzheimer's drug that drove the increase.
U.S. POLITICS
NBC News

What will Biden do if Putin goes nuclear? Experts say a nuclear response is unlikely but not impossible

It’s a troubling question with no palatable answer: What would President Joe Biden do if Russia used nuclear weapons in the Ukraine war?. A half dozen current and former government officials briefed on the issue, and several outside experts, told NBC News there was no playbook and little agreement about how the U.S. would respond to a norm-shattering act of destruction that could obliterate a Ukrainian city, kill tens of thousands and send a cloud of nuclear fallout drifting over NATO countries in Western Europe.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Guardian

Biden is sending dangerous messages about Taiwan to China. The US should tread with care

Joe Biden made a potentially dangerous statement on Monday. In Tokyo, he gave a flat “yes” to a reporter’s question of whether he was willing to “get involved militarily to defend Taiwan”. “That’s the commitment we made,” the president claimed. In fact, the United States scrapped its formal commitment to defend Taiwan in 1979, replacing a treaty of alliance with the Taiwan Relations Act, which obligates the United States to help equip Taiwan to defend itself.
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Ron Estes
CNBC

Trump's Air Force One paint scheme scrapped by Biden

Trump, who left office in January 2021, wanted to change it to red, white and blue. The Air Force determined the design would create too much heat for the presidential aircraft, a U.S. official said on Friday. The Biden administration will scrap a paint scheme for Air Force One proposed...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American#Usmca#Nafta#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
China
NewsBreak
Congress
Country
South Korea
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Elections
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy