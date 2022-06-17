ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Alert Center: Police release video of people stealing ATM machine from NYC store

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CxkRw_0gDmcAtW00

Police are searching for suspects seen on video stealing an ATM machine from a store in New York City.

The NYPD says the group has been burglarizing stores in Brooklyn and Queens since December.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers at 1- 800-577-TIPS. The NYPD is offering a $3,500 award for information that leads to an arrest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

‘I Have a Gun:' Masked Man Corners Woman, 74, in NYC Elevator Robbery

Cornered in the elevator of a Brooklyn building last week, police say a 74-year-old woman was robbed by a masked man who threatened to kill her. The victim was inside the elevator Wednesday morning with two men when one of them stepped off and the door closed, as seen in surveillance video released by police over the weekend.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Suspects distract driver, steal purse containing $25K

NEW YORK - Police want to find two people accused of stealing a purse containing thousands of dollars from a vehicle in Brooklyn.The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Debevoise Street in Williamsburg.Police say a 41-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle, which was double-parked, when a man walked up to her and told her that another vehicle had struck hers as it passed. The driver then got out of her vehicle to check for damage.While the driver was distracted, police say a woman opened the back passenger door and took a purse that belonged to the driver's 78-year-old mother.The woman and the man then walked away.Police say the purse contained about $25,000 in cash.Surveillance video and photos of the suspects have been released.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Duo distracts woman, steals $25K in cash from purse: NYPD

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Two thieves made off with $25,000 in cash by distracting a woman and snatching a purse from her vehicle in Brooklyn, police said. A 41-year-old woman was sitting in her vehicle in front of 39 Debevoise Street in Williamsburg on Thursday when a man came up and told the woman that […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
fox5ny.com

Bronx man stabs dad on Father's Day, NYPD says

NEW YORK - A 26-year-old man is accused of stabbing his dad on Father's Day inside a Bronx apartment. The NYPD says it happened inside 2755 Dewey Ave. in the Throggs Neck section just before 10 a.m. Mark Lowe is accused of attacking his 59-year-old father with an unknown object....
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Person on motorcycle caught on video shooting man in leg

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a person caught on camera shooting a man in the Bronx. It happened June 16 on Whales Avenue in Melrose.A 28-year-old was shot once in the leg. He was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
Gothamist.com

1 killed, 2 wounded after shooting in Ozone Park: NYPD

A shooter wielding what appeared to be an assault-style weapon shot three people early Sunday morning, according to the New York City Police Department. One of the victims was killed and two others were wounded, they said. The shooting took place early Sunday morning, around 5 a.m. in a parking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Caught on camera: NYPD search for 2 men in moped drive-by shooting in Melrose

Police released video of a drive-by shooting that injured a man and sent a crowd running in Melrose. Officers say two men on the back of a moped fired gunshots outside 644 Wales Ave. Thursday around 7 p.m., striking a 28-year-old man in the left leg. The gun fire also sent a crowd of people in the location ducking for cover.
MELROSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Store#Atm#Nypd#Police#Property Crime
bronx.com

NYC Department Of Correction Employee, Jamaine Rowe, 35, Arrested

On Friday, June 17, 2022, at 1845 hours, the following 35-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 69th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Jamaine Rowe. NYC Department of Correction (DOC) Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

1 dead, 2 injured in Queens triple shooting with assault rifle: NYPD

QUEENS (PIX11)– One man died and two others were injured after being shot with an assault rifle in Queens early Sunday morning, police said. The incident occurred in the parking lot behind a catering hall at 136-26 Cross Bay Blvd. in Ozone Park at around 5:05 a.m. following a dispute, police said. A 38-year man […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Three men shot, one fatally, by gunman with apparent assault weapon outside Queens catering hall

Three men were shot, one fatally, by a gunman who appeared to be firing an assault weapon outside a Queens catering hall early Sunday morning, police sources said. The violence started as an argument in a parking lot outside a banquet hall on Cross Bay Blvd. near Desarc Road in Ozone Park about 5 a.m., cops said. One man pulled out a long gun and opened fire, hitting a 38-year-old man in the ...
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bay Net

PGPD Officer Arrested In Off-Duty Incident In New York City

LANDOVER, Md. – A Prince George’s County Police officer is suspended without pay following his arrest in New York City. Police Officer First Class Aaron Holliday was off-duty at the time of the incident. Holliday was arrested Tuesday night in Manhattan following an altercation at a nightclub. No...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

ALERT CENTER: 5 people wanted in string of burglaries in Brooklyn, Queens

Police are searching for five unidentified individuals wanted for a string of burglaries in Brooklyn and Queens. According to police, the 42 incidents occurred from December 2021 to June 2022. Police say the suspects forcibly enter the various commercial locations and took property. The unidentified individuals are described as males,...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Toddler Crossing NYC Street Victim of Scooter Hit-and-Run: Police

Police in Manhattan want to find the scooter operator accused of injuring a toddler and speeding away earlier this month. The 2-year-old boy was crossing the street with his dad in the Lower East Side when he was hit by the driver of a motorized scooter, police said. The NYPD...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC shooting victim dies after walking into hospital

NEW YORK - The NYPD says a 32-year-old man died after walking inside a Bronx Hospital with a gunshot wound. It happened just after midnight on Saturday at Lincoln Medical Center. New York City Police say that Derek Davis, of College Ave. in the Bronx, walked into the hospital with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Man critically hurt jumping 15 stories from Bronx NYCHA apartment building, knocking out gas lines

A man jumped 15 stories from a Bronx NYCHA apartment building early Sunday, crashing through the roof of a utility room and knocking out gas to the complex, FDNY officials said. Firefighters responded to the Mill Brook Houses tower on St. Ann’s Ave. near E. 135th St. in Mott Haven at 3:05 a.m. after getting calls about an odor of gas. Emergency personnel evacuated the building and firefighters ...
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

NYC Home Lit Ablaze With at Least 5 People Inside: Cops

Cops are looking for a man they say lit a Brooklyn house ablaze with at least five people inside earlier this spring, authorities say. According to the NYPD, the man walked up to a home at 84th Street and 16th Avenue in Bensonhurst in the overnight hours on May 30 and used an open flame to set the building on fire. He then ran off.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

85K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy