The average price of regular gas in Westchester County is at $5.19 per gallon, according to AAA.

In Rockland, the average is $5.13, about 10 cents higher than the statewide average.

According to GasBuddy, the Gulf on East Main Street in Cortlandt Manor is charging $4.89 for a gallon of gas.

PUMP PATROL:

News 12 Pump Patrol Tracker

17 tricks to help you save at the pump