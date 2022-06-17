ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

'I Fell in Love With an Inmate and Broke Him Out of Prison'

By Toby Dorr
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"I knew the intense desire to be ravaged by a hungry man. And I knew it would inevitably end when the U.S. Marshals caught...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 74

Vicki
2d ago

That exactly what the inmate wanted you to do!!! Probably has 6 other women ready to do the same for him!! Stupidly running rampant!!!

Reply
43
Stacy Camps
1d ago

I worked as a corrections officer and the bottom line is no matter what department you work volunteer or otherwise. BOUNDARIES are your best defense. as a woman working with 72 men alone I set boundaries when I had too. problems solved. there's no excuse. PREA act

Reply(7)
14
DMartin
2d ago

Wow! Become a criminal to help a criminal. The dumbing down of Americans is well under way

Reply(6)
51
Related
Daily Mail

Former gang member claims prison officers should not shout at inmates because they're going through 'trauma' and it causes 'distrust' in the system in heated GMB debate

Shouting at prisoners is against their human rights and doesn't help them in rehabilitation a former prisoner claimed in a Good Morning Britain debate. Former gang member Nequela Whittaker appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday alongside former prison governor Vanesa Frank-Harris, who says the only way to get orders across is to shout at inmates.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Married Home Office civil servant, 43, who spiked pregnant mistress's orange juice with drugs in bid to make her miscarry their baby is jailed for nearly four years

A senior civil servant has been jailed for more than three and a half years for spiking his pregnant mistress's orange juice in a bid to cause a miscarriage. Married father-of-one Darren Burke, 43, a former deputy director at the Home Office, was sentenced to a total of 45 months in prison for crushing up an abortion pill and putting it in Laura Slade's glass at her flat.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Guns#The Inmates
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Groom filmed punching his bride when she beat him at a game during their wedding in Uzbekistan is charged with 'petty hooliganism' and faces just 15 days in jail after pair 'reconciled'

A spiteful groom who punched his wife in the head on their wedding day after she beat him at a party game has been charged over the attack. The man, who has not been named, beat his betrothed after she won a race to unwrap sweets that had been organised by guests at their wedding in the southern region of Surkhandaryo on June 6, with footage going viral online.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
The Marshall Project

Five Things to Know About One of the Deadliest Federal Prisons

The Marshall Project and NPR investigated how the newest federal prison — the penitentiary in Thomson, Illinois — has quickly become one of the deadliest. The story is the latest in our years-long coverage of the dangers of “double-celled solitary confinement” — putting two people on lockdown in a small cell — as well as the use of force in federal prisons.
THOMSON, IL
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy