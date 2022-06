The best burger in Iowa from the Flying Elbow restaurant in Marshalltown is now one of the best burgers in the country, capturing over 62 percent of the vote in the Burger Battle Competition against the best burger from the State of New York. The annual quest for bragging rights is a result of an effort by The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the New York Beef Council, beginning with a contest with-in their respective states to determine each state’s entry.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO