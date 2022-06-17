ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Cove Animal Rescue on June 17

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

In this week's Paws & Pals, Cove Animal Rescue presented six pets looking for their 'furever' homes.

Introducing Titus! This 3-year-old Hound mix and American Bull Dog mix is a big mush. Titus gets along with other dogs. He was raised with children, so he would be a great addition to any family.

Hooch is a Staffy mix. He is super smart and knows many commands. The 4-year-old loves kids and gets along great with other animals. He is an all around awesome dog.

Beauty is a 4-year-old Australian cattle dog. She has been at the shelter since her owner passed away. Beauty is mellow, likes short walks and long belly rubs.

Meet Ginny. She is a sweet 4-month-old who is very playful and loves other cats.

Cinnamon and Ginger are a 4-month-old bonded pair. They love their treats, toys and being together.

Below see information for Casino Night benefiting the animals at Cove Animal Rescue:

