ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Warriors top Celtics to claim 4th title in 8 seasons

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ExyuG_0gDmbrRc00

BOSTON (AP) — The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, topping the Boston Celtics 103-90 on Thursday night for their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points and was named the NBA Finals MVP as the Warriors claimed the franchise’s seventh championship overall. And this one completed a journey like none other, after a run of five consecutive finals, then a plummet to the bottom of the NBA, and now a return to greatness just two seasons after having the league’s worst record.

“We found a way to just get it done,” Curry said after the Warriors accepted the championship trophy and celebrated on the court.

With tears in his eyes and hoarse with emotion, Curry struggled to speak as he explained what allowed the Warriors to capture their latest crown.

“It’s part of a championship pedigree, our experience,” he said. “We built this for 10-11 years. That means a lot when you get to this stage.”

For Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, it’s a fourth championship. The first three rings came in 2015, 2017 and 2018, when Golden State was dynastic and made five consecutive trips to the finals.

“They’re all unique, they’re all special,” coach Steve Kerr said of the multiple titles. “This one might have been the most unlikely. … It takes a group effort to get it done and we had a great group.”

Injuries, including ones that sidelined Thompson for 2 1/2 years, and roster changes changed everything. But this season, with Thompson returning around the midway point, the Warriors were finally back.

Back on top, too. Champions, again, denying the storied Celtics what would have been their record 18th championship, one that would have allowed Boston to break a tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most in league history.

This tale for the Warriors ended much differently than what was their most recent finals appearance against Toronto in 2019, one that saw Kevin Durant tear his Achilles tendon in Game 5 and then Thompson tear his ACL in what became the Raptors’ title-clincher in Game 6.

The aftermath of that loss was exacerbated by Durant’s decision to leave that summer in free agency to join the Brooklyn Nets and Thompson’s own Achilles injury while rehabilitating his knee injury.

“It all paid off,” Thompson said. “It was dog days, a lot of tears shed. … You knew it was a possibility, but to see it in real time. … It’s crazy.”

It thrust a Golden State team into a rebuild that became a reload. The Warriors used their two-year hiatus from the NBA’s biggest stages to retool their roster – adding a past No. 1 draft pick in Andrew Wiggins, who excelled in his first finals, along with another rising star in Jordan Poole.

“This one hits different for sure knowing what the last three years meant, what it’s been like,” Curry said. “Injuries, the changing of the guard, rosters, the young guys. … Now, we got four championships. Me, Dray, Klay and Andre.

“Finally got that bad boy,” Curry added, referring to the MVP trophy. “It’s special. … Everybody mattered in that process.”

Yes, it all clicked.

For Kerr, it’s a ninth championship overall after winning five as a player. He’s the sixth coach to capture four titles, joining Phil Jackson, Red Auerbach, John Kundla, Gregg Popovich and Pat Riley.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 34 points but Jayson Tatum finished with just 13, shooting just 6 of 18 from the field. Boston also committed 22 turnovers, dropping to 1-8 this postseason when committing 16 or more.

It was just the fifth defeat in 22 title-series appearances for Boston, which turned its season around to have a chance at this crown. Boston was 25-25 after 50 games, then went on a tear to get to the finals and nearly claim what would have been just the franchise’s second championship since 1986.

It was the third consecutive season where things were affected by the global COVID-19 pandemic, and while things were closer to normal, pictures and video of the championship celebration will serve as a forever reminder that the virus was still an issue.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver could not be at the game because he remained in the league’s health and safety protocols related to the virus. The redesigned Larry O’Brien Trophy – the golden souvenir given to the NBA champions – was presented to the Warriors by deputy commissioner Mark Tatum instead.

Boston trailed by as many as 22 points but battled back and cut the deficit to eight. A Jaylen Brown 3-pointer made it 86-78 with 5:33 to play, but the Warriors never relinquished the lead.

“Just couldn’t withstand their runs,” Celtics center Robert Williams said. “Messing up. They played harder and won tonight.”

Curry sent Boston fans streaming toward the exits with his sixth 3 of the night to give the Warriors a commanding 15-point lead, 96-81 — then clasped his hands against face as he ran back down the court, signaling an end to Boston’s hopes of extending the series.

“We’ve had so many great players,” Kerr said, “but Steph, ultimately is why this run happens.”

TIP-INS

Warriors: Went 19 of 45 from the 3-point line. … Improved to 20-1 when Green makes a 3-pointer.

Celtics: Boston’s 13-point loss marked the first finals without a single-digit game. … Former Celtic Ray Allen, a member of Boston’s last championship team in 2008, sat courtside. Hall of Famer Robert Parish was also in attendance.

A RUN, AND A RESPONSE

The Celtics came out firing, riding the energy from a deafening TD Garden crowd to take an early 14-2 lead.

Golden State wasn’t rattled and responded with a 35-8 run that stretched into the second quarter on the way to building as much as a 22-point lead. The Warriors outscored the Celtics 27-17 for the period and carried a 54-39 lead into the second half as some Celtics fans booed the home team as they left the court.

Boston fought back in the third, but the Warriors found their range from beyond the arc, connecting on six 3s in the quarter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Congratulates Draymond Green, Not Stephen Curry After Warriors Championship: “Byot Champ!!!! Congratulations My Brother!! Yessir."

The Golden State Warriors became seven-time NBA champions on Thursday night after easily beating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals. The Dubs went on a 21-run in the first quarter and got a big lead that never lost. Even though the Celtics tried to fight back, Golden State stayed firm and closed things out at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

2 players Celtics must trade in 2022 NBA offseason after losing to Warriors in NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics enjoyed a resurgent 2022 season. Following talk of a rebuild in December, the Celtics completely turned things around and went on to win the Eastern Conference. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum proved that they are one of the best star-studded duos in the NBA. Marcus Smart is an excellent third option. Al […] The post 2 players Celtics must trade in 2022 NBA offseason after losing to Warriors in NBA Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Draymond Green trolls Jaylen Brown after winning 2022 NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors captured another championship Thursday night, defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Stephen Curry finally won his first NBA Finals MVP. But it was a complete team effort from Golden State, with contributions from Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II among others. But once again, […] The post Warriors’ Draymond Green trolls Jaylen Brown after winning 2022 NBA Finals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Kevin Durant
FOX59

DOCS: Mom of 4 and ER doc killed by same driver 3 weeks apart

INDIANAPOLIS — A mother of four and an ER doctor at Franciscan Health were both killed by the same driver just three weeks apart from one another, according to court documents. Kelli Anderson, 55, was charged on Friday with one count of reckless homicide and six count of criminal recklessness in the crash that took […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry vs. Kevin Durant Career Comparison: 4 NBA Championships Are Better Than 2

When Stephen Curry came out of high school, there was not much confidence surrounding his basketball career trajectory. Then, he led Davidson to an Elite 8 appearance and became a lottery pick. Now, he is a four-time champion and cemented his legacy as a top-10 player in this league with his first Finals MVP Award. In eight years, the Golden State Warriors have won four championships with Curry as a part of the core for each run.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden State Warriors#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#Curry Klay Thompson
Yardbarker

Did Draymond Green take swipe at Kevin Durant after title win?

It seemed like an obvious dig at ex-teammate Kevin Durant. During Game 1 of the NBA Finals, which the Celtics won, Durant had written a very similar tweet. Durant tweeted, “High level of basketball being displayed gentlemen” in the middle of Boston storming back in the fourth quarter to erase a double-digit Warriors lead.
NBA
FOX59

18-year-old dead in shooting on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot and killed on Indy’s south side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Versailles Drive, near Epler Avenue and State Road 135. Police said officers arrived on scene and located one individual suffering from […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Juveniles rescued after kayaks flip on Wildcat Creek

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Three juveniles were rescued in Tippecanoe County Wednesday after their kayaks flipped on the Wildcat Creek. The Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue Team responded to a 911 call around 5:30 p.m. The three juveniles, two females and one male, had become stranded after their kayaks flipped near the 8600 block […]
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Yardbarker

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green still define the Warriors' greatness

In a Game 6 overflowing with everything that stamps Stephen Curry and Draymond Green’s inevitable Hall of Fame futures, the Golden State Warriors’ opening offensive sequence laid the groundwork for the performances of their stars. After an initial pick-and-pop, Curry sprung free off the ball and induced a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX59

FOX59

30K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy