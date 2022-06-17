ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

OPINION: Juneteenth is an American, not a Black, cultural event

By Ernestina Cady Hardrick
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewm87_0gDmbqYt00

In order to appreciate the opportunities before us, we must better understand the struggles and achievements that lie behind us. Certainly, we can agree that the current climate in America begs for a genuine dialogue about race to better bridge the gap between the past, present and future.

We must be intentional in our aim to build upon a nation with such a rich heritage. This history shapes and makes America the greatest country on the planet.

Our nation didn’t earn this from being one without faults, or shortcomings, but rather because we have the opportunity to get it right, to celebrate the good and even embrace the bad — accepting the bad with the understanding that we can’t change the past, but we have an obligation to our posterity to lay the foundation for unity, peace, hope and love.

So given this opportunity to acknowledge and to celebrate a pivotal part of American history, it is with honor and with intense joy that I say “Happy Juneteenth!”

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. It is also known as Emancipation Day, Day of Jubilee, Freedom Day, Black Independence Day and our Country’s Second Independence.

It's a 156-year-old holiday, yet until recently, most Americans had never heard of Juneteenth. One must ask why?

Nevertheless, let's explore the events that have led to this momentous celebration in America today.

Again, Juneteenth is a holiday celebrating the freedom of slaves in the United States. The name "Juneteenth" derives from the month of June and the 19th day; it is celebrated each year on June 19.

Slavery is viewed by many historians as our country’s original sin. According to Hasan Kwame Jeffries, associate professor of history at Ohio State University, “Slavery was our country’s Achilles’ heel, responsible for its near undoing. When the Southern states seceded, they did so expressly to preserve slavery.”

On Sep. 22, 1862, the Emancipation Proclamation was issued by President Abraham Lincoln. It would go into effect on Jan. 1, 1863. On New Year's Eve 1862, the first “Watch Night” services took place. On that night, all enslaved and free African Americans gathered in churches and in their homes across the country awaiting news of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Free-ish:America is still trying to figure out how to frame the journey of descendants of its enslaved

Juneteenth history:Juneteenth: The history of a national holiday

The proclamation declared “that all persons held as slaves within the rebellious states are, and henceforward shall be free.” At midnight, prayers were answered as all enslaved people in Confederate states were legally declared free. Union soldiers, many of whom were black, marched onto plantations and across cities in the South reading small copies of the Emancipation Proclamation, thus spreading the news of freedom throughout the Confederate states.

The most intriguing thing about “all” of the slaves celebrating the Emancipation Proclamation is that this proclamation only freed slaves in Confederate states that left the Union during the Civil War. Border states, the states that stayed in the union — Missouri, Kentucky, Maryland and Delaware, were not impacted.

Though the Emancipation Proclamation became effective on Jan. 1, 1863, it could not be implemented in places that were still under Confederate control. As a result, in the westernmost Confederate state of Texas, enslaved people would not be free until much later.

On June 19, 1865, freedom finally came 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation when Gen. Gordon Granger and his troops traveled to Galveston, Texas, to announce General Order No. 3. The result of this order? More than 250,000 enslaved people were freed.

Consequently, the Thirteenth Amendment to the Constitution was ratified by Congress six months later on Dec. 6, 1865. It officially abolished slavery in the United States.

The culmination of the above events led to the first Juneteenth celebration the very next year in Texas, on June 19, 1866. The original observances included food, singing of spirituals such as “Many Thousands Gone” and “Go Down Moses,” prayers, dances, parades; some events featured fireworks which involved filling trees with gunpowder and setting them on fire.

It is also noted that early celebrations involved helping newly freed Blacks learn about their voting rights.

Juneteenth has been mostly celebrated in Texas and has been a state holiday for Texans since 1980. Since then, other states followed in the acknowledgments and celebrations. Today, people celebrate Juneteenth in different ways: prayer vigils, parades, marches, street fairs, fireworks, presentations about black heritage, barbecues, public service awards, Miss Juneteenth pageants and even raising the Juneteenth Flag.

This flag is half red and half blue with a star in the middle. As part of the celebration, red food and strawberry soda were popular in that they symbolized the blood of the enslaved and the resilience in bondage.

Currently, almost all states recognize Juneteenth in some capacity; nonetheless, only a few states have made it an official holiday. On June 17, 2021, Congress passed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, and President Joe Biden signed it into law making it a federal holiday.

Gov. Kay Ivey has authorized Juneteenth as a holiday for state workers this year in Alabama. Furthermore, it is especially meaningful to me as a former educator that Gadsden City Council voted unanimously to approve Juneteenth as an official holiday in the city. It speaks volumes to their continuous commitment to educate, to encourage diversity, to be inclusive and yes, to acknowledge and celebrate American history.

In closing, I would like to reflect personally on what Juneteenth means to me. Let me digress back to the day leading up to freedom for those enslaved. I think about the “Watch Night” services and how much praise, worship and prayer they most undoubtedly were engaged in.

As midnight approached, I would like to think the praise and worship became ecstatic even amongst those slaves in the borders states that were exempt from this proclamation of freedom. I want to believe their prayers helped open the door to freedom.

I’m always amazed at stories of those enslaved and their perseverance, their unwavering spirit of hope. With the history of slavery, its ending and, now, Juneteenth celebrations around the world, it's a reminder of the resilience and faith many slaves had.

Slaves were hopeful people, not hopeless people, and despite their temporary bondage, God was still in control!

Again, I can only imagine what Juneteenth meant to the newly freed slaves on Jan. 1, 1863, those in Texas who were released 2½ years later and those in the border states six months after that. I can say in my years of studying and teaching on slavery from its origin to emancipation, one thing is evident: Most slaves had a prayer life.

Juneteenth is not a Black cultural event; it is an American cultural event. As we celebrate Juneteenththis year, come in a spirit of expectation, a spirit of love, a spirit of unity, a spirit of hope that our future as Americans will be brighter than our past.

“Won’t it be wonderful when Black history and Native American history and Jewish history and all of U.S. history is taught in one book. Just U.S. history,” wrote Maya Angelou.

I firmly believe that I have an obligation — we have an obligation — to strengthen one another, to encourage one another, to teach the past with a hint of optimism that from the darkest depths in our nation's history there is light. We are to be the light of the world.

The late, great Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote, “Change does not roll in on the wheels of inevitability, but comes through continuous struggle.”

Ernestina Cady Hardrick taught African American Studies and American Government at Gadsden City High School. She retired this year. The opinions reflected are her own.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox News

Why Black Americans are leaving Biden in droves

It should come as no surprise that Black Americans are ditching the Biden administration in droves. The recent exodus of 21 Black staffers, which has been dubbed "Blaxit," should be a warning sign to Democrats that instead of playing the race card, they should tackle the issues that actually matter to Black Americans – starting with inflation and crime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wolbbaltimore.com

A Letter From A Black Man To America

It’s been two years since I watched George Floyd lose his life at the hands of the police and I need to be honest with you, I am not healed one bit. It still feels like it was yesterday. As a Black man in America, I am forced to...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maryland State
State
Alabama State
State
Missouri State
The Independent

Trump-loving mother allegedly left six children home alone to take part in 6 Jan insurrection

A Mercer County woman accused of participating in the 6 January Capitol riot had left behind her six minor children unattended at home to participate in the insurrection, showed court documents.Rachel Powell had in 2021 “shared custody of six minor children with her ex-husband. When the defendant [Ms Powell] left for Washington DC to attend the events of 6 January, 2021, she left her minor children at home, unattended,” prosecutors said in the court filing on Monday.The lawyers also pointed to a social media post of the accused from October 2020 about “surveillance of a public official’s home and...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Rolling Stone

‘Very Strong’ Evidence: Why a Federal Judge Wants a Top Jan. 6 Defendant Jailed Until Trial

Click here to read the full article. Enrique Tarrio — the national chairman of the Proud Boys during the events of Jan. 6, 2021 — will stay in jail pending his trial on charges that he led a conspiracy to obstruct the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College. Federal District Judge Timothy Kelly ruled on May 27, that “the evidence against Tarrio [is] very strong,” including that Tarrio “approved of and took credit for the events of the day.” Weighing whether to grant Tarrio bail, the judge pointed to the fact that he has “seven adult arrests that have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Maya Angelou
Washington Examiner

GOP Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas blames string of mass shootings on 'absent fathers'

In the wake of several deadly shootings across the nation, including in his home state of Texas, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz claimed numerous mass murderers are "raised with absent fathers." Cruz spoke at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston over the weekend. His speech condemned the recent wave of...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black History#Black Slaves#Emancipation Day#Americans
Law & Crime

Utah Piano Teacher Who ‘Cheered and Applauded When the Rioters Broke Through’ on Jan. 6 Sentenced More Harshly Than Former Cop Stepson-in-Law

A piano teacher from Utah who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Complex was sentenced to 30 days behind bars on Wednesday afternoon. Janet Buhler, 56, pleaded guilty in January to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. That charge is a misdemeanor that carries a potential six-month jail sentence. As a result of her plea, the government agreed to drop four additional charges related to her participation in the pro-Donald Trump riot.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Voices: Kyrsten Sinema is about to either change America’s gun laws or fail spectacularly

Almost as soon as the shooting in Uvalde hit the news, Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s statement of sadness was met with a storm of people pointing out her support for the filibuster. (One of those voices was Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, who spoke with The Independent last year about potentially running against her in 2024). But now, Sinema is part of a quartet – also featuring fellow Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut and Republicans Thom Tillis of North Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas – who are trying to find a bipartisan agreement on gun safety. Considering America woke up...
UVALDE, TX
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy