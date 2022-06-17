ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Monuments of truth: Immortalizing Clarksville's Black history as Juneteenth holiday approaches

By Kyle Watts, Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle
 2 days ago

Correction: An earlier version of this story included a wrong location.

At first glance, Clarksville's story is not as clean as it may seem.

In 1866, Sallie Bringhurst, who helped run a famous downtown Clarksville hotel called ‘The Franklin House,’ sewed the KKK's first robes, according to an article by Tracy Jepson, a historian for the Tennessee African American Historical Group (TAAHG).

There's also the testimony of Joseph Farley, a soldier with the U.S. Colored Troops who lived in Clarksville after the Civil War. A slave in 1856, Farley recalled seeing 100 KKK members march down Franklin Street in a bid to lynch a Black man. About 600 soldiers followed the KKK to protect the man, and the group passed his house, never to bother him again. This article was also written by Jepson.

These are pieces of history that are often ignored because they can show how deeply racism is ingrained in the United States, especially the South.

The TAAHG is trying to change it.

Sharing truth, impacting lives

“The root of our organization is about several things: education, healing and the representation of all groups and historical spaces,” Jepson explained. As part of that mission, the TAAHG will soon erect six markers around Clarksville, which will detail the stories of historic Black Clarksville citizens.

These are stories that have been left out of the history books, the TAAHG says.

“I’ve always felt as if, wherever I go, I want to see something that resembles what represents me,” said Frederick Deshon Murphy, a documentarian and president of TAAHG. He's excited about the new markers, which will serve as an opportunity to educate Clarksville's citizens about the Black history behind some of the city's greatest landmarks.

“It’s knowledge. It’s not to hurt one another,” said Jackie Collins, a local historian and preserver of Black history. “It’s something to leave back here for our grandkids and great grandkids and great great grandkids.”

Like many others, Murphy was taught about Black history from an early age. He believes it’s time to make that history known to everyone.

“There’s all these different ways that people try to switch words so they can seem more palatable for people who just can’t take the truth,” Murphy said. “Being a filmmaker, that’s what I do. I go straight to the jugular of what the truth is, and some can handle it and some can’t.”

“I can’t make myself small to make anyone else continue to feel big."

Telling the stories

These are the markers, their stories and their planned locations:

  • Pope G. Garrett Sr. was the board secretary of the Montgomery County Negro Agricultural Fair from its inception until its last season in 1962. This marker will be located at the corner of Farris Drive and Drake Street
  • Montgomery County Negro Agricultural Fair was an event that showcased the accomplishments in culture, wood crafts, art and foodways in the African American community. This marker will be located at the corner of Farris Drive and Drake Street.
  • Clarksville’s Slave Market was located at the corner of 2nd and Franklin Streets. The new marker erected at this site will detail some of the history of the slave trade in Clarksville. In 1860, half of the people living in Montgomery County were enslaved.
  • Lincoln Homes, which is the oldest public housing community in Clarksville. The marker will go up between 8th street and Ernest Shelton on Farris drive.
  • Africannatown at Dunbar Cave was a place of safety and community for freed slaves.
  • The United States Colored Troops Headquarters was located at the site that is now home to APSU's Dunn Center.

The unveiling of the markers is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 6. TAAHG will start with the Pope G. Garrett Sr. marker. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Reach Kyle Watts at kylewatts@theleafchronicle.com.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle

