Tyson Fury gives his verdict on viral video of former boxer Julius Francis knocking man out

Tyson Fury has given his verdict on the biggest boxing story of the moment, which came in the form of a viral video earlier this week.

Former British heavyweight Julius Francis has found himself in the spotlight after knocking out a man while working as a bouncer.

The retired boxer, who is 57, has come to the attention of the internet over recent days after a fight was filmed outside Boxpark in Wembley – with Francis delivering a knockout punch to a man outside the venue.

More than 20 million people have watched the footage, and it’s ignited the interest of the very biggest names in the sport.

Fury gave his opinion on the fight, describing it as a “life lesson”.

Speaking to Piers Morgan Uncensored , Fury said: "I saw the video, great right hand. What do you expect? These guys are doing their job, he's attacking, so he's been chinned.

"It's a life lesson. Never be cheeky to big men because you're probably gonna get chinned."

He’s not the only one to condone Francis’s actions.

It comes after Boxpark founder and CEO Roger Wade later put out a statement about the incident, saying "I stand with Julius."

“Woke up to a viral story about one of our security team. Julius Francis, is an ex-heavyweight boxing champion, he is one of the nicest people I have ever met and helps train young underprivileged kids boxing in his spare time.

“My understanding is that Julius and our security team spent 15 minutes stopping this man from abusing, spitting and hitting our customers and staff. They carefully escorted him from the premises under constant provocation and violence. Finally the person approached Julius in a confrontational manner and he defended himself."

Wade added: “Acts of violence and abuse to any staff members should never be tolerated. How would you react if someone approached you violently? What you do next if you were in my shoes? #istandwithjulius.”